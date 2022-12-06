Kim Kardashian gets restraining order against ‘telepathic’ creep

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Kim Kardashian obtained a permanent restraining order on Monday against a man who claims to be in telepathic communication with the reality star.

The man — whose name was not reported and who Kardashian, 42, says tried to “access” her home three different times in August — is barred from making any direct or indirect contact with the SKIMS founder, 42, for five years, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Due to his claim he owned a firearm, the order also prohibits the man from owning, possessing or buying any firearms, and those he currently has must be surrendered to authorities, according to the outlet.

The individual, whom Kardashian says she has neither met nor spoken to, “claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically,” according to the outlet.

He “has also expressed increasing frustration that I have not responded to him,” her lawyers note in the filing, TODAY reports.

Worried that he could “escalate to physical violence,” Kardashian said the man claimed to be in possession of a firearm and recently tried to get access to a New York hotel at which she’d been a guest, according to the outlet.

Kardashian in recent weeks has both settled her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West and tried to do some damage control her ex-husband’s antisemitic rants and remarks.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-What to know about the tight U.S. Senate election runoff in Georgia

    Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker face a tight Senate election runoff in Georgia on Tuesday that will determine whether Democrats can expand their razor-thin majority in the Senate. The Georgia secretary of state office says the timing of the results depends on how quickly counties are able to count the votes. Democrats already control the Senate, but the result in Georgia will still have a measurable impact on the chamber.

  • What we know about the Delaware carjacking, police chase that left at least one man dead

    As information continues to be released about Friday's deadly carjacking and ensuing police pursuit, here's what we know about what happened and why.

  • Armed man sought after incident at Bath Twp. Meijer

    Police say no one was injured after a male suspect stole from the store, then displayed a firearm before fleeing in an SUV.

  • Tyler Shatley nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

    Tyler Shatley was recognized for his charitable work in the Jacksonville community.

  • EU regulators raise concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ

    The ruling was approved on Monday by a board representing all EU privacy regulators and could limit the data Meta can access to sell such ads, the report added. The board ruled the EU privacy law does not allow Meta's social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to use their terms of service as a justification to permit advertising based on what users tap and watch within their apps, according to the report.

  • Insiders at Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) sold US$7.8m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    The fact that multiple Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the...

  • Stillbirth parents: It's time for Hochul to support paid leave legislation

    New York stillbirth parents are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to support legislation that would include stillbirths in the state' paid family leave.

  • Megan Thee Stallion: Tory Lanez released from house arrest as assault trial begins

    Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party in 2020

  • NFL power rankings: 49ers drop 3 spots after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

    The 49ers’ uncertain QB situation caused a drop in the USA TODAY NFL power rankings despite a good win over the Dolphins.

  • Lincoln taekwondo instructor arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

    The Sheriff’s Office suspects there are more victims who have not yet been identified.

  • Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden

    Sweden's extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a "good start", but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported Turkish citizen Mahmut Tat, who had sought asylum in Sweden in 2015 after being sentenced in Turkey to six years and 10 months in jail for alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

  • Russia's car sales slump continues, down 61.6% y/y in November

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's automobile market slump extended into November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, with sales of new cars down 61.6% year-on-year, as the struggling sector feels the strain of sanctions and subdued demand. Sales have dived since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, with sanctions hindering access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. The AEB said 46,403 vehicles were sold during November, compared with more than 120,000 vehicles sold in the same month of 2021.

  • 2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall

    If the season were to end today, the New York Giants (7-4-1) would select 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

  • Keeping the Crypto Industry Bankrolled

    A16z partner Chris DIxon spent the first half of the year boldly amassing a $4.5 billion fund. But when the crypto industry went upside down, he pivoted to quietly support promising startups. That’s why Chris Dixon is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • 10 Best Undervalued UK Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued UK stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more undervalued UK stocks, go directly to 5 Best Undervalued UK Stocks to Buy Now. The United Kingdom economy has been in turmoil as a result of the separation from the European Union, political […]

  • Tunisian transforms mine waste into building materials

    STORY: This Tunisian company turns mine waste into building materialLocation: Bizerte, Tunisia[Abdelmalek Ghannem, Director general of SOIB] “This soil comes from the remnants of a metal mine that has been closed for more than twenty years, and it can be converted into bricks from compressed soil.”“The production of bricks from compressed soil is in fact a solution to several problems, the energy problem, considering we can greatly reduce energy costs, we can create jobs, reduce gas emissions because this project does not produce waste at all, but values waste in the form of bricks that can be used to solve housing problems, and today the world is experiencing many problems associated with energy and waste and how they could be managed.”Ghannem says the soil bricks save up to 50% of building costs while speeding up construction and retaining heatEstablished in 2010, the company says it has served more than 600 clients “I am passionate about ecological construction, I love what I do, and I believe in it. I believe that ecological building is a strategic choice, and will prevail in the future because the world experiences multiple energy crises, climate change, and air pollution outside and inside houses due to chemicals used in the buildings we live and breathe in. That’s why we now started talking about the diseases of buildings.”

  • Rio's Christ glows green and yellow after Brazil's World Cup match win

    STORY: Having failed to score in the first half of any match so far this tournament, five-times champions Brazil corrected that with four goals before the break.The Brazilian squad thrashed its opponents with goals from Vinicius Jr., Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta plus a Neymar penalty.

  • Russia could disrupt oil markets if they penalize countries that abide by the $60 price cap, RBC's commodities chief says

    "Will the Russians make good on their threats to withhold supplies to any customer who pays at the cap?" RBC's Helima Croft said.

  • While Dave Dombrowski signs superstars, Chaim Bloom distressingly aims smaller

    Chaim Bloom's apparent offseason approach stands in stark contrast to that of his predecessor, Dave Dombrowski. As John Tomase writes, that's not a good sign for the Red Sox -- or Bloom's job security if his plan doesn't pan out.

  • Jack Antonoff drags Ye's antisemitism at Phoenix concert. We can't print what he said

    Jack Antonoff, now of Bleachers and formerly of fun., had furious words about Kanye West at the Zona Music Festival in Phoenix. The crowd loved it.