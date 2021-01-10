Kim Kardashian and her family finished filming their reality show 'forever,' and Kourtney said she was 'officially sobbing'

The reality TV-famous family marked the end of an era with the last filming day of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Image

The Kardashian-Jenners finished filming for the 20th and final season of their E! reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West and other family members took to Instagram to document the last day of filming.

They celebrated by toasting with the crew and enjoying fancy-looking cookies that resembled the Kardashian-Jenners' faces. Kourtney Kardashian wrote that she was "officially sobbing."

The show's last day of filming followed reports from People and Page Six from earlier in the week that said Kardashian West is preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Friday said they wrapped their last filming day for the 20th and final season of their E! reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Season 20 of the show will air early this year, Kim Kardashian West said in an Instagram post in September 2020 announcing the end of the series. The first season aired in 2007, and for the past 13 years, devoted fans of the show have watched as many members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew have grown up.

A video shared to the E! "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Instagram page showed the SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder toasting with crew members after the show, who were wearing masks.

"We just finished filming forever - forever, ever. We're never filming again. Isn't that so crazy?" Kardashian West said. "Cheers to, I don't know, 15 years, 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Later, Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian shared pictures of a post-filming celebration. Kourtney wrote she was "officially sobbing" and "grateful for every single second."

Screenshots from Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram stories on January 8. @kimkardashian/Instagram; @kourtneykardash/Instagram

In true Kardashian-Jenner style, the post-filming festivities appeared to be filled with lavish details - such as ornate cookies decorated to resemble the family members' faces. Kylie Jenner and Kardashian West shared pictures of the detailed desserts - made to look like Kylie, Khloé Kardashian, and Kardashian West, respectively - on their stories.

Screenshots from Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's Instagram stories on January 8. @kyliejenner/Instagram; @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kylie Jenner also shared her "last day of filming" outfit, which was an all-white ensemble with her hair in a braided ponytail.

Days before the last day of filming, multiple outlets reported that Kim Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are preparing to end their six-year marriage, People magazine reported on January 5. The news was first reported by Page Six.

A source told People that Kim has "had enough."

"She told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," the same source told People, adding: "He's okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon."

The couple got married in 2014 and share four kids together: North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 1.

In recent years, Kardashian West has shared publicly her decision to pursue a career in law. She told Vogue in 2019 that she started a four-year apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco the prior year, and that she's preparing to take the bar exam in 2022.

