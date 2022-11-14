Kim Kardashian interviews Ted Strickland and Ohio Supreme Court justice for podcast

Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Kevin Keith's death sentence to life in prison without parole in 2010. But now, more than a decade later, he told podcaster Kim Kardashian that he wishes he completely commuted the sentence.

Interviewed for the final episode of Kardashian's "The System" on Spotify, Strickland said he has expressed this to Gov. Mike DeWine.

"We ought to humble ourselves and acknowledge the fact that as good as the justice system is, it is not perfect," Strickland said. "There is a percentage of people who are incarcerated in this country who are totally innocent of the crimes for which they have been incarcerated."

Kevin Keith

The podcast delves into the case of Keith, who was convicted in a triple slaying in Bucyrus in 1994. Three others were wounded.

A Crawford County jury found Keith guilty and he was sentenced to death, but in September 2010, Strickland commuted Keith's sentence to life without parole. Keith has unsuccessfully appealed his sentence many times.

Kardashian took an interest in Keith's case in July 2019.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly said on the podcast that Keith has never been granted a hearing to show evidence that undermines the theory of guilt in the case.

"Post-conviction litigation for people who claim that they are innocent is the single area of the criminal justice system in need of the most reform," Donnelly told Kardashian. "The system seems to value finality over the truth."

Kardashian said she hopes to travel to Ohio and meet with DeWine.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Kim Kardashian's podcast looks at Ohio man's murder conviction