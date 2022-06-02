Kim Kardashian joins calls to temporarily release a Uvalde victim’s dad from KY prison

Reality star Kim Kardashian joined others calling for the temporary release of the father of a Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victim so that he could attend his daughter’s funeral.

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was one of 19 children killed on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two adult teachers, according to Texas officials.

Her father, 46-year-old Eli Torres, is incarcerated at the McCreary United States Penitentiary, a federal prison in Kentucky. Torres was convicted in Del Rio, Texas, of drug trafficking and conspiracy. He filed a request for compassionate release but it was denied, according to Univision 41 San Antonio, a TV news station in Texas.

The reported denial sparked blowback on social media calling for the release to be granted.

On Thursday afternoon, the same day Eliahana’s funeral was set to take place, Kardashian tweeted a picture of Eliahana, and said the family was “desperately hoping” to get the father temporary release.

This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral. pic.twitter.com/RJbSAomyuC — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2022

In the tweet she asked the Bureau of Prisons to grant temporary release so Torres can say his “last goodbye to his baby girl.”

“Every parent deserves that right,” she tweeted.

But Lidia Terrazas of Univision 41 San Antonio reported Thursday that Torres wasn’t able to attend his daughter’s funeral.

Before Kardashian took to Twitter, State Rep. Attica Scott also shared sentiments on social media requesting the release be granted, and sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear and President Joe Biden.

While the Bureau of Prisons has denied the request to allow Eliahna’s father to attend her funeral, our advocacy on behalf of her family must persist.



I sent this letter to @POTUS and @GovAndyBeshear demanding they do something! #UvaldeStrong #Uvalde #Kentucky https://t.co/j6wwbySTtJ pic.twitter.com/TyM2XDMVGw — Rep. Attica Scott (@atticaforky) May 31, 2022

Beshear’s office told the Herald-Leader that Beshear had no authority over federal inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons previously told the Herald-Leader it couldn’t comment on individual requests for release.