Kim Kardashian Left A Comment On Katy Perry's "Ugly-Cry Face" Post, And Yep, She's Right About That One
For once, I'll have to agree with Kim on this one. She's not lying.
For once, I'll have to agree with Kim on this one. She's not lying.
After Katy Perry posted a video of her “ugly cry face,” Kim Kardashian took to the comment section with a pretty comical response.
American Idol contestant Sara Beth has quit the show. Many people online are blaming Katy Perry, who previously mom shamed Sara Beth.
Oklahoma City court documents allege a group of bikers surrounded a bar over the weekend and ambushed a rival leader in a shootout that cost two of their own.
One recruiting analyst 'likes' the position that the UNC basketball program is in for a top transfer forward.
Neighbors are sharing their reactions after more than 30 dogs were rescued from a home in their community.
The two were spotted having dinner together at the Four Seasons Hotel. This comes after Megan Fox shot down rumors of Machine Gun Kelly cheating in February.
The pair were just spotted in Hawaii after cheating rumors.
"When your team ordered a full size run of our trans-owned & operated business's compression tops in 2022, we emailed to open the door."
"My professor said if our class got a tiktok to 1 million likes he would cancel the final!!" sophomore Sylvie Bastardo wrote on TikTok.
Joe Biden has confirmed to King Charles in a phone call that he will not be attending his Coronation and the US will instead be represented by his wife Jill Biden.
The Tigers are trending for a rising 2024 prospect from Mississippi after a weekend visit.
“There were things where I was just like, why is it OK for him and not OK for me?”View Entire Post ›
The user posted two TikTok videos, which together have gained more than 25,000 comments from people voting for their favorite prom dress.
"I have to leave. I'm sorry, I'm really sorry," she announced before she was set to duet during Hollywood Week.
By inviting LIV golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others to the Masters, Augusta National has given LIV an undeniable sign of respect
The musical sequel won't hit theaters until late next year.
Emma Heming Willis remains close with her husband Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he was married to from 1987-1998
The closure comes two weeks after a northern Idaho hospital said it would close its labor and delivery unit citing the state's "political climate."
Lady Gaga revealed a first look at her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. It looks like she and Joker have a romance brewing.
Blizzard conditions, wicked winds and possible tornadoes were expected to cause havoc across much of the nation Tuesday. Weather updates.