Kim Kardashian Lookalike & OnlyFans Model Dead at 34
Christina Ashten Gourkani, who many people believed resembled Kim Kardashian, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Christina Ashten Gourkani, who many people believed resembled Kim Kardashian, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Whether you want to save money on gas or want to be more environmentally friendly, an electric vehicle can be an appealing option. But with so many EV models on the market, it can be hard to know...
In his other trade mission, Enterprise Florida paid most but not all of the tab. Taxpayers paid the remaining $131,000.
(Reuters) -A California judge on Wednesday ordered Tesla CEO Elon Musk to be interviewed under oath about whether he made certain statements regarding the safety and capabilities of the carmaker’s Autopilot features. The ruling, first reported by Reuters, came in a lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Huang against Tesla in Santa Clara Superior Court, over a car crash which killed the Apple engineer in 2018. Tesla's lawyers has said Musk cannot recall the details of his statements that the plaintiffs want to ask him about, and that the billionaire celebrity CEO is often the subject of convincing "deepfake" videos.
The star-studded concert on May 7, the day after coronation, will be broadcast across BBC's channels and also feature Take That and Andrea Bocelli.
The most universally applicable piece of money advice is to work with someone who gives money advice for a living. Capable and experienced financial advisors often join family doctors and lawyers as...
The Queen Consort chose one of her go-to designers to create her coronation dress for the ceremony in May.
Here's why some teenagers choose to get married young.
Temperatures in parts of Northern California are expected to rise to 90 degrees this week. Resist the temptation to jump in the water.
After Rosie O'Donnell made claims about The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain backed her up.
"Underneath that armor, I’m a very feminine creature," says the Fast X star
In an interview, the cast and crew talk Florida's "Don't Say Period" bill and book bans.
"Is this a thing for him, and did you have to have a talk with your young son?" Sara Haines asked the elder Brolin about his son's nude antics.
The rap-rocker shared a video of police helicopters attempting to shut down the event
Last night Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a basketball game at LA Lakers, and Meghan wore a casual linen shorts suit with her signature Duchess heels. Click for their date night looks.
The Princess of Wales scooted closer for a photo next to Queen Margrethe of Denmark with a heel-toe shuffle — and the TikTok video has surpassed 1 million views
These two ingredients are apparently highly unlikely to appear on the coronation menu and it seems Queen Camilla will be pleased!
Prince William stood in silence this morning to honor soldiers who lost their lives in battle. Today, the Prince of Wales attended the Anzac Day ceremony held at Hyde Park in London. In case you are unfamiliar with the holiday, Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance for every Australian and New Zealand soldier who has died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. A stand-out in a series of photos shared on the royal couple’s Instagram page, the first haunting pic in the slideshow
Both Kate Middleton and Prince William have been called out in the past for their work ethic, but now, the cries are starting to reach a fever pitch in the wake of King Charles III’s coronation. Even the royal experts, who are consistently complimentary of the Prince and Princess of Wales, are starting to lose […]
Are we the only ones who didn’t know Netflix still had their DVD delivery service? Apparently, Live morning show host Kelly Ripa didn’t know either and she had (by far) the best response to learning this piece of info. On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 52, and her husband/hosting partner, Mark Consuelos, 52, talked about the media company’s rental service, which dates back as far as 1998. The DVD mailing service, which currently delivers movie and television show discs to cu
"Wheel of Fortune" viewers criticized the game show after a player guessed the bonus puzzle incorrectly. Fans argued that the puzzle was unfair.