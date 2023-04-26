Kim Kardashian Lookalike & OnlyFans Model Dead at 34

Reuters

(Reuters) -A California judge on Wednesday ordered Tesla CEO Elon Musk to be interviewed under oath about whether he made certain statements regarding the safety and capabilities of the carmaker’s Autopilot features. The ruling, first reported by Reuters, came in a lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Huang against Tesla in Santa Clara Superior Court, over a car crash which killed the Apple engineer in 2018. Tesla's lawyers has said Musk cannot recall the details of his statements that the plaintiffs want to ask him about, and that the billionaire celebrity CEO is often the subject of convincing "deepfake" videos.