Kim Kardashian mocked for 'humbly' boasting about renting a private island to escape COVID for her birthday

In these polarized times, a week before a bitterly fought presidential election (that her husband may or may not be competing in), Kim Kardashian West unified the country by tweeting about how she celebrated her 40th birthday. Kardashian West, "feeling so humbled and blessed" to be alive, decided she "couldn't think of a better way to spend" her birthday "than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," she tweeted. And they spent it on a private island, pretending "things were normal just for a brief moment" in the COVID-19 pandemic.







After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The replies to Kardashian West's party recap included lots of suggestions she is wildly out of touch and might want to learn to "read the room," calls for wealth redistribution, and several reminders of what her sister, Khloe, said when she cried over lost earrings.







But mostly, people had some fun at her expense, with island-based and other favorite pop culture references.







After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/6jbwwFPfZV — Betsy Hodges (@BetsyHodges) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/vnPntHsKB8 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/cFt4NQZVo4 — Paul “Boo State Voter” Musgrave (@profmusgrave) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/shLNWTxRhV — Supra Elongata (@supra_elongata) October 27, 2020

Kardashian West wasn't totally oblivious to how her birthday celebration might come across. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach, and so much more," she tweeted. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

