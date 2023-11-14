Chris Appleton filed to divorce Lukas Gage: See a timeline of their relationship

While the latest episode of the "The Kardashians" on Hulu followed the wedding of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage, it appears their love story has reached an end.

Gage has filed to divorce Appleton after six months of marriage, according to documents obtained by NBC News. TODAY has reached out to their reps for comment.

Read on to reminisce on Gage and Appleton's whirlwind romance.

February 2023: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton spark dating rumors

In February, Gage and Appleton sparked dating rumors when they posted photos on social media from their joint trip to Mexico.

"la mejor," the "White Lotus" star captioned the snaps, which translates to "the best," and Appleton commented, "Stud," with the heart-eyed emoji.

Lukas Gage responds to rumors he's dating Chris Appleton

In a March interview with The New York Times, Gage was asked whether or not he was in a relationship with Appleton after fans started calling them an item after their Mexican getaway.

Gage responded, "If they want to think that, they can. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out."

Chris Appleton tells Drew Barrymore he is 'very much in love'

Appleton finally appeared to reveal that he and Gage were dating when he talked about a new relationship he was in on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

“I’m very happy, very much in love,” he told the host in March. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

Lukas Gage says he's 'in love' with Chris Appleton

After Appleton appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and confessed his love for Gage, Gage then did an interview with TODAY where he talked about his relationship with the celebrity hairstylist.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Gage said in March. “He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton get married

In April, Gage revealed he and Appleton got married when he shared pics of their Las Vegas wedding, which was officiated by Kim Kardashian, on Instagram. The big day also featured a performance by Shania Twain.

He captioned the snaps, "ring finger where the rock is."

Twain commented, "Congratulations to you both!! 🥰 So fun getting to surprise you 🤭😘."

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton open up about their nuptials on 'The Kardashians'

Gage and Appleton's wedding was shown in Season Four of "The Kardashians."

In Episode Seven, the pair flew to Las Vegas with Kardashian after she agreed to officiate their wedding.

Once there, Kardashian set up a surprise meet-and-greet with Twain, who sings the couple's favorite song, "You’re Still the One."

"Thank you so much," they told Kardashian while watching Twain perform onstage.

After that, the trio headed toward a chapel, where Kardashian officiated Gage and Stapleton's wedding in front of family and friends.

"This was so much fun," Kardashian said in a confessional. "I married my first couple. We put so much love in the world. I'm so happy for them."

Lukas Gage files for divorce from Chris Appleton

Six months after their wedding, Gage filed papers Nov. 12 to dissolute his marriage to Appleton, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to documents obtained by NBC News, Gage and Appleton had a postnuptial agreement and their respective assets will remain their separate properties.

NBC News has reached out to their respective representatives for comment.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com