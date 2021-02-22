Kim Kardashian’s post-divorce plans? The reality star is moving to Miami, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We can’t say we blame her. The weather has been glorious in South Florida lately.

Yes, we hear that post-divorce, Kim Kardashian will be putting down stakes in Miami.

According to Life & Style’s latest issue, the soon-to-be single mother of four will reportedly move down for a “few months.”

“She had the time of her life filming ‘Kourtney & Kim Take Miami’ there years ago and has always loved South Florida,” an insider told the media outlet. “She’s checking out Miami real estate — and Miami men.”

The 40-year-old reality star and her older sister appeared in the short lived series which chronicled the fashionistas opening up a second location of their DASH boutique in South Beach.

We look back at Kim Kardashian’s love affair with Miami on her 40th birthday

The E! show ran for three seasons from 2009 through 2013. Other players in the cast included little sister Khloe; Kourney’s then boyfriend Scott Disick; and the family’s BFF, Jonathan Cheban.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is ending, Kim will have some time on her hands. Maybe the 40-year-old can dabble in real estate like the rest of the celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Tom Brady (plus Trumps galore).

Or maybe she could partake in the “Real Housewives of Miami” reboot. Or not.

As for Kanye West, her ex, so we hear, is set on living on their expansive ranch in Wyoming, but we know the rapper wouldn’t mind visiting. He has a fondness for the nightlife scene, whenever that gets up and going again.

See Kanye West dressed head to toe in silver for his opera during Art Basel

He likes nature, too. We recall West’s 2019 visit to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, when he spotted a croc, fawned over butterflies and even talked to a tree.

Despite L&S’s story saying she is single and ready to mingle, a source tells E! she wants to just be a mom right now.

“Kim isn’t ready to date and is not focused on dating yet. She’s had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now.”

Whatever Kardashian (who has a successful beauty and lingerie line) does and wherever she ends up, we are sure we will hear about it soon enough.

Recommended Stories

  • You'll Be in Puppy Love After Meeting the Newest Member of Kylie Jenner's Family

    Kylie Jenner's menagerie has an adorable new addition! Keep scrolling to find out what the E! reality star named her furry friend.

  • Oprah's Interview with Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Be Re-Edited to Tone It Down

    The air date for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is less than two weeks away (it’s March 7, in case it’s not already circled in red on your calendar) and we’re already giddy with anticipation over what will be revealed. But apparently, that’s not totally nailed down just yet. While the […]

  • 'The Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss is selling the 'plantation-style' Hawaii home he bought from Julia Roberts

    Mike Fleiss, executive producer and creator of "The Bachelor," is asking $34.5 million for the Hawaii home once owned by Julia Roberts.

  • Tom Brady turned up the preparation during the playoffs and was even texting tips to teammates at all hours

    Tom Brady was home alone in Tampa, preparing for the Super Bowl by texting his teammates tips at midnight and 6 A.M.

  • How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Making Sure Their Kids Aren't Affected by Their Divorce

    Just days after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, E! News learned more details about what joint custody will look like for the famous parents and their four children.

  • After a Lost Year, Cruise Lines Are Pulling Out All the Stops for 2021 — Here's What to Ex

    Here's everything you need to know about new cruise ships and where to go, from Alaska to the Mediterranean.

  • Khloé Kardashian Wore a Giant Diamond Ring and Sparked Engagement Rumors. Here's Where It's Actually From

    Page Six shut down the marriage buzz real fast.

  • Will Kim Kardashian Remove 'West' From Her Name?

    She officially changed her name in 2014.

  • Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford just twinned in a set of coordinating sporty chic looks

    Here's where you can shop Kaia's $80 leggings.

  • Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing These Loafers From Nordstrom, and Now I Can’t Either

    I have been influenced, and I don't regret a thing.

  • Developer Rick Caruso eyes $40 million for Malibu mansion

    Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, the man behind the Grove and the Americana at Brand, is asking $40 million for his oceanfront home in Malibu.

  • Star Matt James calls out 'The Bachelor,' host Chris Harrison amid racism controversy

    "The Bachelor" star called the recent furor involving contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and host Chris Harrison "devastating and heartbreaking."

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Getting the First Word Before Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

    March 7 is going to be a busy day for the royal family, because there are going to be two major interviews to watch that day. Not only is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey going to air, but Queen Elizabeth will speak in a pre-recorded message for a Commonwealth Day […]

  • Seth Meyers Debunks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Insanely Obvious’ Texas Lies

    NBC“It’s been this way for a long time, but right now in particular if you look around, it’s easy to feel like virtually everything in our country is broken,” Seth Meyers said on his first episode of Late Night after taking the previous week off. “This past year has been one of ceaseless misery, dysfunction and chaos, and yes, I know I’m starting to sound like Werner Herzog at the top of one of these segments.”But with more than 500,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and an ongoing power and water crisis in Texas, this is where we are. And the host spent the next several minutes hammering Newsmax for its “desperate” attempt to smear Joe Biden’s dog instead of covering actual news and Fox News for relentlessly pushing the blatant lie that green energy is to blame in Texas.“Like clockwork, the Fox News disinformation machine went to work and blamed the power outage in Texas on a thing that does not currently exist in any form in Texas or at the national level, the Green New Deal,” Meyers said before playing a montage of the many times Fox anchors hammered that narrative, culminating in an unhinged rant from Tucker Carlson about “windmills.”“How would you like a windmill in your backyard, making noise, chopping up birds and sucking up all your air?” Meyers asked, imitating the Fox host. “How would you like a windmill to move in with you and live in your house, eating all your food and drinking all your booze? How would you like that windmill to get suspiciously close with your wife, to the point where they start going on shopping trips together without you, leaving you at home wondering what they’re doing at the outlet mall while you look out your window at all the chopped birds on your lawn?”John Oliver Has Had It With Tucker Carlson’s Texas Crisis LiesIt went on like that until Meyers as Carlson warned viewers, “My wife left me for a windmill and it will happen to you too!”“Of course, it won’t surprise you to learn that this lie is aggressively mendacious and dumb,” he added, returning to reality, citing a study that showed Texas’ power is generated overwhelmingly by natural gas and coal along with some nuclear. “Which, of course it does, it’s Texas!” Meyers said. They used to have a football team called the Houston Oilers, not the Houston Solar Panels.”“And I’m sorry that I have to say this because it’s, you know, insanely obvious,” he continued, “but the Green New Deal is not a thing that exists in Texas or at the national level. This is like blaming your problems on Avatar 2. It’s not out yet!”Instead, he explained, it was frozen natural gas lines due to lack of regulations that primarily caused the outages and only seven percent of Texas’ winter power capacity was expected to come from wind. “Kind of like how you can only believe about seven percent of what you see on Fox News,” Meyers said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Brian Michael Smith on Paul’s Difficult Post-Transition Relationship With His Sister

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Monday’s “9-1-1: Lone Star.”) Paul Strickland (Brian Michael Smith) and his family learned a lesson about the importance of simply talking to each other on Monday’s “9-1-1: Lone Star.” The 126 member found out that his younger sister isn’t transphobic, as he believed, but rather has been angry and confused about the loss of her “sister” since Paul came out as trans when his now-young-adult sister was 9 years old. Smith told TheWrap how significant the episode, titled “Everyone and Their Brother,” was to him in particular as a trans actor, who has dealt with complicated changes to close relationships in his own post-transition life. “I had a nice Zoom with the writers and we talked all of this out,” the “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor said. “And something that I appreciated, as an artist and an actor, I was trying to ask myself what can I bring to the world that nobody else can do and that hasn’t been seen before? And as a trans artist, we’ve seen people who are pre-transition or who are contemplating transition or early transitioning having conversations about coming out or actually coming out, the topic of disclosure, how they are going to tell their family members and what are their family members going to do. A lot of that we’ve seen before. And sometimes what’s lost is that people have a lot of different responses to the news. And a lot of what we’ve presented with is either full-on acceptance or full-out rejection based on bigotry and discrimination. But in real life, there’s all sorts of nuances in how people respond to things. And sometimes the response shifts over time.” Also Read: '9-1-1' and 'Lone Star' Ratings Rise in Week After Crossover We learn at the top of the episode when Paul’s mother and sister come to town in a large RV they plan to drive all the way down through South America that Paul has a loving, warm relationship with his mother, Cynthia Strickland (played by guest star Cleo King), who has accepted him for who he is. But his younger sister, Naomi (Regina Hoyles), is cold when she greets him. Throughout the entire hour, they bicker about what’s best for their mother’s health, an attitude Paul believes comes from Naomi being bigoted about his trans status. It’s not until the end of the episode when he rushes to the hospital to find his sister has been admitted for an exacerbation of her multiple sclerosis that the two finally talk about how Paul’s transition affected not just him — but also her. Naomi tells her brother that she loved her big sister, idolized her and was too young to understand Paul’s transition. She was very upset over the “loss” of her sister when Paul came out and then left. “Something that I really like about being able to play Paul is that he’s someone who is way beyond transitioned in terms of the physical and medical aspects of it. He’s what you refer to as post-transition, and it’s deeply embedded into his life, his true identity. But there’s still this lasting impact of his decision to live his authentic himself,” Smith said. “Even though there is acceptance, there has been some shifts in the relationships he’s had with his family members. “We’ve seen what happens when you don’t have open communication or conversations about those shifts, where people don’t think they’re allowed to express how they feel,” he continued. “A lot of people don’t want to seem like they are bigots or that they are transphobic, so they mask the fact they have feelings of loss, feelings of grief, feelings of confusion. They feel like they can’t have those conversations. And I think that’s what his sister represents, and that’s an important voice to highlight and an important point of view to share with the world and to reflect. Because it’s happened often.” Also Read: '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actress Natacha Karam on Marjan's Future After That Heartbreaking Loss Smith says that it has happened in his own life, “where people know deep down they still love their family member who is trans or LGBT. They still have the love, and they may not necessarily have a problem per se with whatever part of this person’s identity that has just been revealed to them or that they have just come to discover, but they do feel a sense of loss because the relationship is going to change and the way that the person identifies is going to change. And people need time to grieve, and it’s OK to grieve.” Paul “had to take his journey,” Smith says, but this episode also shows “he had to be a little bit more mindful that his journey has an impact on people that he cares about.” “What was great about this episode was that it definitely showed that, it gave space for the sister and her feelings and it’s a representation of people in families who have a loved one whose identity they might discover something different about them,” Smith said. “But Paul also got a chance to own and hold his truth while holding space for his sister. He didn’t apologize for who he is, he didn’t apologize for the choice that he made in life — but he did apologize for what he needed to apologize for, which was not holding space for his sister’s feelings when she was younger. And letting her know that that didn’t come from a place of maliciousness, but from his own youth and his own lack of capacity at that moment in his life to walk her through that. He got a chance to explain during that moment in the hospital that he was young, and if he could do things differently, he would, but he’s always been someone who loves her and cares about her. And even though the idea that she had about who he was isn’t around anymore, the love that he has for her and who he is on an essential level is always there and is always going to love her and is always going to be a support. I thought that was so important to be clear and I felt like we really hit that in the episode.” “9-1-1: Lone Star” airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox. Read original story ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Brian Michael Smith on Paul’s Difficult Post-Transition Relationship With His Sister At TheWrap

  • Colts given ‘A’ grade for drafting Ryan Kelly in 2016

    Colts get high praise for the selection of Kelly.

  • Floridians are underpaying for flood insurance, study finds. Get ready for costs to rise

    If you live in Florida, you should probably be paying more for flood insurance. And you likely will be soon.

  • Florida House bill would help save young lives at risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest | Opinion

    Last month, Florida Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-Osceola County, filed House Bill 157, which would make two significant improvements to our efforts to keep students healthy. First, it would require that school districts provide at least one hour of cardiopulmonary resuscitation — CPR — training for every high school student. Second, it would require that student-athletes undergo an EKG screening as part of their regular clearance forms for athletic participation.

  • Analysis: Panthers’ options to back up McCaffrey with Mike Davis being a free agent

    Analysis of the Carolina Panthers’ running back situation entering free agency. Christian McCaffrey will realistically be back, but someone like Mark Ingram could make sense to sign as a backup.

  • BA-owner IAG raises $3.4 bln to keep flying

    Many British Airways planes have been parked for months. That means they're costing money, not earning money, for parent firm IAG. On Monday (February 22) the group said it had secured another 3.4 billion dollars to tide it through the tough times. It's raising the money through a loan and deferred pension contributions. Like all airlines, IAG has been burning through cash after almost a year with minimal revenues. It scrapped its dividend last April, and raised billions in October to help it survive. Countries around the world have tightened travel restrictions in recent months, and it remains unclear when demand will revive. IAG also owns airlines including Spain's Iberia and Ireland's Aer Lingus. In a statement the firm said it was looking at other debt initiatives to boost its finances. IAG shares rose around 2% in early trade Monday.