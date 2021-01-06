Kim Kardashian is preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West after 6 years of marriage, reports say

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Page Six and later by People magazine.

In late July, West tweeted that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian West for some time. He then deleted the tweet.

The rapper had suggested on Twitter that he was angry his wife had met with the rapper Meek Mill to discuss criminal-justice reform.

A source told People the divorce "will happen eventually, but she's waffling."

"They are keeping it low-key, but they are done," a source told Page Six, adding that the couple were in "settlement talks."

A source told People that West "knows that she's done" and that "she has had enough and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future."

Representatives for the couple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

People's source also said Kardashian West hired the high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has worked with celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Christina Aguilera, and Angelina Jolie.

Wasser was also Kardashian West's lawyer when she divorced the former NBA player Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage.

The couple in 2014. Michel Dufour / Getty Images

The couple's relationship hit several rough patches in recent years.

In July, West tweeted that he had been considering divorcing his wife since 2018, when she paired up with the rapper Meek Mill to work on criminal-justice reform.

"I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,'" West wrote.

That was part of a series of later-deleted tweets in which he also referred to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, as "Kris Jong-Un."

In December, an anonymous source told E News that the couple weren't spending much physical time together and were "focused on the things that are important to them."

Kardashian West has focused on studying the law and working on social-justice issues, having helped several people receive sentence commutations, including Momolu Stewart and Alice Marie Johnson. West ran for president in 2020 as a third-party candidate.

"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," the source said, adding: "She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."

The source also mentioned that they're "still a family" and "come together" for their kids - North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 1.

Months earlier, the rapper mentioned their daughter North during an emotional anti-abortion speech at his first political rally and proceeded to share the series of since-deleted tweets about his wife's family.

Kardashian West broke her silence days later in a statement she released on Instagram, telling her followers that her husband had bipolar disorder.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote, adding that she had refrained from discussing it to protect her family's privacy. She said she decided to speak out because of "the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

West later apologized via Twitter, saying he "did not cover her like she has covered me."

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," the Yeezy designer wrote. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

