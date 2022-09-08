Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL.

We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.

Kim Kardashian just listed her Calabasas condo for .5 million - Credit: MLS/Compass

When it comes to interior design, the former couple is well known for their intensely minimal taste. This 2,260-square-foot condominium is no exception. A celebration of all things beige, Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen was brought on for the modern-looking interiors and also helped conceptualize the duo’s notorious Hidden Hills mansion. The condo—while similar in its aesthetic but much smaller in its scale—is shown with sparse furnishings and an abundance of pale, neutral-colored organic materials.

The minimalist home was designed by Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen - Credit: MLS/Compass

Located within Calabasas’s Avanti complex, the unit itself comprises three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Throughout the home are an array of pared-back design details that speak to Van Duysen’s simplistic yet stylized approach. Think wide-plank European oak flooring, gray plaster walls and dark designer light fixtures. It also comes with a chef’s kitchen that’s been decked out with top-of-the-line appliances such as a Gaggenau oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator and Bosh dishwasher. Elsewhere, the master suite has a freestanding JEE-o soho bathtub, Toto toilet, MGS faucets and a custom designer vanity. Honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less.

If the brutalist abode looks familiar, that’s because it’s made several appearances on the original Keeping Up with the Kardashians series over the years. In addition, the space also served as an office for KKW Beauty and Skims. So all you WFH entrepreneurs will be in good company.

Click here to see all the photos of Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas condo.

