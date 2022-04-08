Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She “Waited” To Go Public With Pete Davidson And Admitted To Being Hesitant About Sharing Details Of Their Relationship On “The Kardashians”

From the moment Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first photographed holding hands back in October, the world has accumulated a lot of questions about how they wound up dating.

Saturday Night Live last fall, or even their Whether it was their first kiss onlast fall, or even their awkward run-in at Nobu Malibu all those years ago, people (me) are dying to know the exact sequence of events that sparked such an unexpected coupling.

But now, with the much-awaited first episode of The Kardashians right around the corner, it won’t be long before we finally get all the answers we need about how Hollywood's most unlikely pairing actually came to be.

And of course, just as with any budding romance, letting the world in on your new relationship is bound to be a pretty nerve-wracking experience — no less for one of the most famous women on the planet.

If you’ve been keeping up with Kim and Pete, you’ll know that the duo have kept the details of their relationship pretty private, only dropping occasional hints about their dynamic while stepping out for lowkey dates

In fact, some fans were so skeptical about the pairing that it took for Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, to begin speaking candidly about Pete and Kim for them to accept that they might just be the real deal.

At long last, Kim eventually put all speculation to rest when she talked about Pete publicly for the very first time in an interview with Variety in March. During the chat, Kim confirmed that the new show will provide answers to fans’ burning questions about how she and Pete went from casual acquaintances to a fully-fledged couple.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kim said when she was asked about whether he’ll actually appear on The Kardashians, going on to reveal that viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

And now, speaking at the premiere of The Kardashians last night, Kim opened up about waiting to go public with her relationship, and why the time is finally right to give fans the private insight they’ve been desperately seeking.

When asked whether she was “hesitant” to let the world in on her and Pete’s love story, Kim confirmed that a lot of thought went into the decision.

“Absolutely,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop . “I wanted to make sure that, you know — I didn't want to meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show.”

“I definitely waited,” she said.

Ahead of The Kardashians' highly anticipated premiere, fans had gotten their hopes up that we might finally see Kim and Pete make their official red carpet debut. However, it seems like we might have to wait a little longer for that special moment.

As many had predicted, Pete was in fact in attendance at the premiere, but made the decision not to walk the red carpet. Instead, he laid low and cheered Kim on from the sidelines.

When asked why her beau decided to pass up on a red carpet moment, Kim laughed and told the host that he was “hiding,” before going on to gush about how much it meant to have his support.

“He’s supportive,” Kim said with a smile. “I'm just so happy he's here.”

“He’s here to support me. It's my thing,” she said of the fanfare. “I don't think it’s his thing to be all up here with me,” she added.

And while we’re still waiting for their all-important red carpet collab, it’s entirely possible that it could be just around the corner.

If you’re a pop culture fan, you’ll know that the Met Gala is like the Superbowl of celebrity red carpets. And with that in mind, it is very plausible that Pete and Kim might have decided to save their debut for then.

To make this theory all the more exciting, it’s also been reported numerous times that both Kim and Pete are confirmed to be attending the Gala in NYC next month.

So, whether they actually walk the red carpet together, or just team up for some cute couple pics inside the party, I guess we’ll have to wait until the first Monday in May to find out!

