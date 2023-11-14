Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason she’s pursuing a law degree

Kim Kardashian is sharing her main motivation for pursuing her a law degree.

Even with thriving reality shows, a shapewear brand worth over 4 billion dollars and four children, the 43-year-old admits to GQ — who selected her as the cover model for the 2023 Men of the Year issue — her main drive to be a lawyer is to honor her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kardashian’s late father, who died in 2003 of esophageal cancer, worked mainly in the entertainment industry but famously was a part of O.J. Simpson’s legal “dream team” for his 1995 murder trial.

“My dad pulled Kourtney and me out of school,” Kim tells GQ, recalling the Simpson trial. “He said, ‘I want you girls to witness a piece of history and what a trial is like.’ We walked in and saw my mom sitting on the other side. She said, ‘You’re supposed to be in school. What are you doing here?’ Kourtney and I didn’t even look at her.”

Though she didn’t realize at the time how much impact that first courtroom experience would have on her, Kardashian has spent the past two years in pursuit of her law license. When momager Kris Jenner was told about her daughter’s ambitions, she wasn’t surprised.

“Of course you are. That’s not weird that you’re gonna go to law school on top of the 50 million other things you have going on,” Kim told GQ of her mom’s reaction to the news. “But who doesn’t need a good attorney? Especially my family.”

Her sister Khloe agreed with that sentiment. “I ask her anything and everything, so she sort of is my lawyer.”

She added, “I just don’t pay her.”

Chuck Shonholtz, the tutor who studies with the lawyer-to-be about two to three times a day, says with her studying habits, Kardashian’s on her way to offer her legal advice outside the family.

“No puffery, no hyperbole: That is one badass woman. She is smart, sharp. Dude, nothing but admiration for her. She works her ass off. Have you spent the day with her? Her schedule is ridiculous. It’s like two people. You know what’s the coolest thing, though? It’s a sneaky smart. Because what we do together is so 180 degrees from the public persona thing you see in the photographs and stuff. I wish more people could see through the glam.”

Expressing her commitment to criminal justice reform, she’s already secured the commutation for several prisoners. She was also involved in the passing of the 2018 bipartisan First Step Act, which aims “to improve criminal justice outcomes, as well as to reduce the size of the federal prison population.”

Kardashian hopes to take the California Bar Examination late next year or early 2025.