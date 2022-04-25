From Kim Kardashian to Rihanna, meet the only 8 Hollywood A-listers who are billionaires

From left to right: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna. Ronald Martinez/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eight Hollywood celebrities were named in Forbes' World's Billionaires List this year.

The group of eight celebrities is collectively worth $15.6 billion.

Film mogul Steven Spielberg is the wealthiest celebrity on this year's list, with a net worth of $3.7 billion.

Every year since 1987, Forbes has released a ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the world.

Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. Perseomed/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Forbes' World's Billionaires List compiles the documented net worths of billionaires around the globe and their sources of wealth. There are 2,668 billionaires on this year's list — and only eight of them are Hollywood stars.

To create the list, Forbes said it interviews sources and asks billionaires for documentation of their assets. Private and public stakes in businesses are also taken into account when calculating net worth.

In 2019, Forbes' list generated a wave of controversy when it named Kylie Jenner — of Kardashian family fame and wealth — the world's youngest self-made billionaire. Forbes later retracted its claim that Jenner was worth a billion dollars and lowered its estimate of her wealth to be closer to $900 million.

Keep reading for a look at the only eight Hollywood A-listers who made the billionaires list in 2022. Entrants are arranged from least to most wealthy.

8. Film director and actor Tyler Perry has a net worth of $1 billion.

Tyler Perry. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty

Famous for: Perry is best known for playing the "large and in charge matriarch" Madea. Perry has created multiple television and film franchises based on the character, which have collectively grossed over $660 million, according to Forbes.

How he rose to fame: Perry rose to fame by directing, playing, and writing the play "I Can Do Bad All by Myself" (1999), his first project to feature Madea.

How he made his wealth: Perry owns the rights to all materials in the "Madea" franchises, and owns a 25% stake in streaming service BET+, per Forbes.

Luxury assets: Perry sold his Atlanta estate for $15 million in 2020. He also used to own a Gulfstream V, which costs at least $36 million. He sold the plane in 2018, according to a blog post by televangelist Kenneth Copeland, the jet's buyer.

7. Rapper and producer Jay-Z is worth $1.3 billion, which he made from business ventures in the alcohol beverage industry.

Jay-Z. Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Famous for: Jay-Z founded record label Roc-a-Fella in 1995 and went on to build a music empire. He founded entertainment and management company Roc Nation in 2008. The rapper and producer has won 24 Grammy Awards.

How he rose to fame: Jay-Z's "Hard Knock Life" (1999) was his first top 20 song in the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist, according to Billboard.

How he made his wealth: Most of Jay-Z's wealth comes from his ventures in the alcohol industry. Armand de Brignac, a Champagne company he co-owns with LVMH, is worth $310 million, according to Forbes. Another venture, D'Usse, which he partially owns with Bacardi, is worth $100 million, the publication reported. His stakes in companies like Uber and Tidal are also worth $70 million and $100 million respectively, per Forbes.

Luxury assets: Jay-Z's real-estate portfolio is worth $50 million, Forbes reported in 2019. He bought a Bel Air mansion with his wife Beyonce for $90 million in 2017, per the Los Angeles Times. He also owns a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850.

6. Film director Peter Jackson, who is worth $1.5 billion, made the Forbes' Billionaires List for the first time this year.

Peter Jackson. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images

Famous for: Jackson is best known for directing "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy (2001-2003), "The Hobbit" trilogy (2012-2014), and "King Kong" (2005). His films have grossed more than $6.5 billion at the box office, making him the fourth-highest-grossing film director in history.

How he rose to fame: Jackson's first installment of "The Lord of the Rings" was his first blockbuster, grossing almost $900 million.

How he made his wealth: Jackson sold part of his visual effects company, Weta Digital, to video-game software company Unity Software for $1.6 billion in 2021, according to Forbes. Jackson and his life partner own a majority stake of 60% in the company, per the publication.

Luxury assets: Jackson's real-estate portfolio is worth 150 million New Zealand dollars ($99.7 million), the New Zealand Herald reported in 2018, citing data collected by financial services company CoreLogic. Most of his properties are located in New Zealand. Jackson also owns a Gulfstream G650, which costs around $65 million.

5. Singer and cosmetics mogul Rihanna, who has a net worth of $1.7 billion, is the first Barbadian billionaire.

Rihanna. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Famous for: Rihanna is best known for her chart-topping albums "Unapologetic" (2012) and "Anti" (2016). She has sold more than 250 million records, and 14 of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She founded cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

How she rose to fame: Rihanna's first international hit was "Umbrella" (2007), which was certified 7x Platinum in the US, and sold more than six million copies worldwide.

How she made her wealth: Forbes estimates that the majority of Rihanna's fortune comes from the value of Fenty Beauty. Rihanna's 50% stake in Fenty is said to be worth $1.4 billion, while her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty nets her around $270 million, the publication reported.

Luxury assets: Rihanna has a "vast" real estate portfolio, according to Architectural Digest. She has two Beverly Hills mansions, which she bought for $10 million and $13.8 million respectively in 2021. She also owns properties in Hollywood and Barbados, AD reported.

4. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Kim Kardashian. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Famous for: Kardashian is best known for starring in the reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" since 2004. She is also one of the most-followed Instagram users in the world, with over 300 million followers. Kardashian is the face and founder of cosmetic line KKW Fragrance and shapewear brand Skims.

How she rose to fame: Kardashian was publicly known as socialite Paris Hilton's best friend in the early 2000s. Her 2007 sex tape with singer Ray-J made headlines when Vivid Entertainment released it as a home movie.

How she made her wealth: Kardashian sold a 20% stake of KKW to cosmetic company Coty in 2020 for $200 million, Forbes reported. Her remaining stake in KKW is valued at $500 million, the publication estimated in another report. She has also made at least $225 million with her majority stake in Skims, per Forbes.

Luxury assets: Kardashian owned $100 million worth of real estate with her ex-husband Kanye West. After their divorce, Kardashian paid $23 million for full ownership of their then-shared compound in Calabasas, according to the New York Post. Kardashian also reportedly owns a Gulfstream G650ER, which is priced from $66 million.

3. Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is worth $2 billion.

Kanye West. Brad Barket/Getty Images

Famous for: West is one of the most famous rappers in the world. He has sold over 160 million records and won 24 Grammy Awards. He is also known for his fashion and creative projects, which include streetwear label Yeezy.

How he rose to fame: West's collaboration with rapper Twista and singer Jamie Foxx in "Slow Jamz "(2003) became his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. When his album "The College Dropout" was released in 2004, it sold more than 3.3 million copies. It is West's best-selling album to date.

How he made his wealth: The majority of West's wealth comes from Yeezy, according to Forbes: He has made $1.5 billion from the brand. West's publishing rights earn him around $90 million a year.

Luxury assets: West owned almost $100 million worth of property until his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Some of his biggest real-estate purchases include a mansion in Malibu, which he bought for $57 million in 2021.

2. Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey is worth $2.6 billion.

Oprah Winfrey. Steve Granitz/Wire Image/Getty Images

Famous for: Winfrey is nicknamed the "Queen of All Media." She became the first Black female billionaire in 2003. The Oprah Winfrey Show ran for 25 years and is the highest-rated daytime talk show in US television history.

How she rose to fame: Winfrey garnered a national following after launching her talk show in 1986. Many viewers tuned in to her talk show to watch her interview high-profile personalities like Michael Jackson and Rihanna.

How she made her wealth: Winfrey made most of her fortune from her ownership of the Oprah Winfrey Show, according to Bloomberg. In 2018 alone, she made more than $427 million from her stake in weight-loss firm Weight Watchers International, the publication reported.

Luxury assets: Winfrey has owned real estate in Illinois, Florida, Hawaii, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Indiana. Winfrey paid $50 million for a 42-acre compound in Montecito in 2001, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing local real-estate sources. Winfrey reportedly bought a $25 million Gulfstream G4 jet in 1991.

1. Film director Steven Spielberg has a fortune of $3.7 billion, which he made from producing Hollywood blockbusters.

Steven Spielberg. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Famous for: Spielberg is a three-time Academy Award-winning director. Among his films are "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1983), "Schindler's List" (1994), and "Saving Private Ryan" (1999).

How he rose to fame: Spielberg's 1975 film "Jaws," which grossed $472 million at the box office, put him on the map.

How he made his wealth: Spielberg made most of his wealth from project fees. He has amassed over $2.5 billion in fees and profit participation in films and television deals, according to Bloomberg. Spielberg's films have grossed more than $25 billion, per the publication.

Luxury assets: Spielberg owned a superyacht named Seven Seas, which he sold for $150 million in November 2021, according to Forbes. He sold his beachfront Malibu compound for $26 million in 2015, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing property records. Spielberg owns a 20,000-square-foot estate in Los Angeles. He also reportedly owns a $70 million Gulfstream G650 private jet.

