Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship
The Kardashians asked Addison Rae about her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian on a "KUWTK" clip.
Kim Kardashian West says her family wondered if they were "hooking up" when they became close.
Rae, however, denied that she and Kourtney had ever been more than friends.
Kim Kardashian West was just as confused as many fans were when Addison Rae, a 20-year-old TikToker, struck up a friendship with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, a 41-year-old reality-TV star. In fact, she told Rae, whose full name is Addison Rae Easterling, that her family had suspected the unlikely friends were "hooking up."
In a preview for an episode of E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Rae joined Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Scott Disick for an al fresco lunch.
Khloé explained in a confessional that they had invited the TikTok star over without Kourtney to "get to the bottom" of their relationship.
"We just want to feel her out a little bit," Kim said.
Following a series of rapid-fire questions about Rae's background, credit score, and criminal record, Khloé asked the "Obsessed" singer what she had done to make Kourtney "so happy."
Kim then jumped in to say that her family had initially questioned whether Rae was "hooking up" with Kourtney after they began spending time together.
"I'm still thinking that," said Disick, who dated Kourtney for 10 years and shares three children with her. He added, "That was the elephant in the room."
Rae denied that she and Kourtney are more than friends.
"It's just very weird that that's what the impression was," the social-media personality told them.
Kim said they'd thought something romantic was going on between Rae and Kourtney for only "two seconds."
"I would say, like, four," Disick chimed in.
Rae and Kourtney became fast friends in 2020 after the controversial YouTuber David Dobrik introduced them.
On an episode of "The Tom Ward Show," Rae said she and Dobrik had "surprised" Mason Disick, Kourtney's 11-year-old son, with a visit since he's a fan of her TikTok videos.
"Then I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," Rae said.
Rae and Kourtney have since posted a plethora of TikTok videos, workout routines, and Instagram photos in matching outfits. Their friendship puzzled many people because of their age gap.
Since the duo became friends, Kourtney started dating the Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, a longtime friend. Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in January, and they've since been spotted together in Los Angeles.
Rae has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the YouTuber Bryce Hall but recently described herself as single in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.
Episodes of the final season of "KUWTK" air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. The reality show's 20th season will end with a reunion special, hosted by Andy Cohen.
