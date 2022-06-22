Kim Kardashian says she and Pete Davidson 'inject our pimples together' as part of their skincare 'bonding' routine

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian said that skincare is one of her and Pete Davidson's biggest "bonding" activities.

She said that they go to the dermatologist together and "inject our pimples" at the same time.

Kardashian said her dermatologist questioned why she and Davidson always had pimples simultaneously.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show" while promoting her new skincare line SKKN by Kim, Kardashian spoke about how skincare is a cornerstone of her relationship with Davidson.

"We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together at the same time," Kardashian told host Jimmy Fallon on the show. "The dermatologist is like, 'Is this contagious? You guys always have pimples at the same time."

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021, and Davidson first referred to her as his girlfriend in February. Since then, Kardashian has begun to post on social media about their relationship, and she recently revealed how it started on her family's reality series "The Kardashians."

Davidson has spoken about his skincare routine in the past as well, telling Paper Magazine in 2019 that his skin was "insanely bad" because he has Crohn's Disease. At the time, Davidson said that he was on Accutane, and took "extra-special care" of his skin.

In a Tuesday interview on the "Today" show, Kardashian said that Davidson has taught her "so much about skin care," saying that it was their "thing." The beauty mogul recounted a story she'd told her sisters before on "The Kardashians" on both "Today" and "The Tonight Show" this week about Davidson helping her stay on routine, even when she was exhausted.

"I knew it was special when I fell asleep, and I kept talking about it all night like, 'Oh my god, I have this pimple, I have this pimple, don't let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep,'" Kardashian told Fallon. "Fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face. He put it on in my sleep."

