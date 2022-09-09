Kim Kardashian says she pursued law in part because her kids 'don't have as good of a chance' as white people if they get arrested

Kim Kardashian and North West at Paris Fashion Week July 2022. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian said that her children were part of the reason that she decided to pursue law.

Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer, and passed the California "baby bar" in December 2021.

She said that her kids "don't have as good of a chance" if they were arrested, compared to white children.

Kim Kardashian said that her children were part of the reason that she decided to pursue law because her kids didn't stand "as good of a chance" as white children if they were to ever be arrested.

Speaking to Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on their Apple TV+ series "Gutsy," Kardashian explained why she decided to pursue her law studies. The entrepreneur said her four children whom she shares with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, were part of that decision.

"My kids were there every time I opened my results," Kardashian said, referencing the "baby bar" law exam that she failed three times before passing in December 2021. "They saw me cry the best tears of happiness that like, I did it. I mean, that is one of the reasons that I just fight so hard. Because my kids, if they were to get arrested, just don't have as good of a chance if I were to get arrested, if you were to get arrested."

"Or my kids," Chelsea replied. "My white kids."

Kardashian shares four children with Ye: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. In 2017, Kardashian told Janet Mock for Interview Magazine that she was "very conscious" of the fact that she was raising a biracial Black daughter, and speaks with her children and her family's children about race.

Kardashian has also previously spoken about her children motivating her legal career. In 2020, per People, she said in the March 2020 issue of CR Fashion Book that "raising four Black kids in this society" was part of the reason that she was pursuing law.

"Our system is so discriminatory against Black and brown people," Kardashian said. "I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier."

The "baby bar" that Kardashian passed in 2021 is the first of two exams that she needs to pass to become a lawyer, and she'll eventually have to take the California state bar exam, USA Today reported. Her legal advocacy has focused predominately on prison and criminal justice reform.

