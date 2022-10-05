Kim Kardashian takes on the case of Kevin Keith case in new podcast 'The System'

Kim Kardashian launched a new podcast, The System, to delve into wrongful convictions. Her first episodes focus on Kevin Keith, who was convicted in 1994 of a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio.

The podcast, which streams on Spotify, delves into the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted in a triple slaying in Bucyrus in 1994. Three others were wounded.

Keith grew up in Canton and is a former McKinley High School football star.

He was convicted in 1995 for the slayings in what police called a revenge killing over drugs. The victims were Marichell Chatman, 24; her 4-year-old daughter, Marchae; and Chatman's aunt, Linda Chatman. Three others, including two children, survived their wounds.

Keith has maintained his innocence.

The case attracted national attention, when President Bill Clinton mentioned it during a visit to Bucyrus to tout the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which featured funds to hire 100,000 additional police officers.

In the years since, Keith's younger brother Charles, who lives in Canton, has devoted his life to proving his brother's innocence. Charles Keith has since become a family liaison with Death Penalty Action, a national anti-death penalty organization.

In recent years, questions have swirled around the initial investigation and others done by retired Ohio Bureau of CriminaI Investigation lead investigator Michelle Yezzo.

A Crawford County jury found Keith guilty and he was sentenced to death, but in September 2010, then-Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith's sentence to life without parole. Keith has unsuccessfully appealed his sentence many times.

Kardashian first took an interest in Keith's case in July 2019. In the first 35-minute episode of her podcast, Kardashian explores Keith's alibi and interviews a journalist, Keith's brother, his attorney and others.

"Kevin Keith's case should concern anyone who is concerned with the integrity of the system," said Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, who gave an interview to Kardashian for the podcast.

Donnelly said he agreed to the interview "to demonstrate the need to reform the post conviction process in Ohio for those who claim they are wrongly convicted."

Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall noted that Keith has unsuccessfully appealed his sentence many times.

“In the 28 years since Kevin Keith’s conviction in 1994, the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, the Third District Court of Appeals, the Ohio Supreme Court, the Ohio Parole Board, the Federal District Court, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court have reviewed the trial testimony and any purported new evidence and have found 'overwhelming evidence' of Keith’s guilt," Crall said in an email to the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum's request for comment on the podcast. "Because of these findings, no court has found it proper to disturb the unanimous verdict of the jury to whom Mr. Keith was tried.”

Includes reporting by The Canton Repository and Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum.

