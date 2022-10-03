Kim Kardashian takes on the case of Kevin Keith case in new podcast 'The System'

Kim Kardashian launched a new podcast, The System, to delve into wrongful convictions. Her first episodes focus on Kevin Keith, who was convicted in 1994 of a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio.

The podcast, which streams on Spotify, delves into the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted in a triple slaying in Bucyrus in 1994. Three others were wounded.

A Crawford County jury found Keith guilty and he was sentenced to death, but in September 2010, then-Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith's sentence to life without parole. Keith has unsuccessfully appealed his sentence many times.

Kardashian took an interest in Keith's case in July 2019. In the first 35-minute episode, Kardashian explores Keith's alibi and interviews a journalist, Keith's brother, his attorney and others.

"Kevin Keith's case should concern anyone who is concerned with the integrity of the system," said Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, who gave an interview to Kardashian for the podcast.

Donnelly said he agreed to the interview "to demonstrate the need to reform the post conviction process in Ohio for those who claim they are wrongly convicted."

