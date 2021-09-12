  • Oops!
Kim Kardashian was unrecognizable in New York, dressed in a leather outfit that zipped shut over her face and eyes, covering her from head to toe

Amanda Krause
·2 min read
Kim Kardashian attends the 2018 Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to daring fashion. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian West visited New York City this weekend, but you might not have recognized her if you saw her.

She was photographed on Saturday in a leather outfit that covered her from head to toe. She wore a black trench coat with a belt tied around her waist, over-the-knee boots with heels, matching gloves, and a mask that zipped shut across her face and eyes.

Kardashian West completed the look with a crystal-covered handbag.

Kim Kardashian wears leather from head to toe in New York City.
Kim Kardashian West arrives in New York City wearing head-to-toe leather. Splash News

Her outfit was as expensive as it was daring. Her Vetements coat is sold out, but previously retailed for $2,900. The same goes for her Balenciaga purse, which cost nearly $5,000 when it was available.

While Kardashian West's Balenciaga boots are still available, there are only limited quantities. They cost approximately $969 (£700) at the time of writing.

The KKW Beauty founder hasn't shared why she wore the outfit, but she did post four pictures of the look on Instagram. Some showed her standing from the side, revealing that her leather face covering had an opening in the back so she could wear her hair in a ponytail.

For the post's caption, Kardashian West used only a knife emoji: "🔪."

The outfit is one of a series of all-black ensembles Kardashian West has sported in recent weeks. She previously wore a black off-the-shoulder top with a train and matching leggings, and a leather minidress with a trench coat and boots days earlier.

Insider

