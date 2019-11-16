Kim Kardashian West describes being with Rodney Reed when he learned of his stay of execution originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Shortly after a Texas court granted an indefinite stay of execution to Rodney Reed, a man convicted of murder, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she'd spent the day with him.

In an Instagram post, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shared that in addition to meeting Reed for the first time Friday, she had the "privilege" of being with him when he learned of his stay of execution.

Kardashian West, who last year petitioned President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving life in prison without parole for a non-violent drug offense, has an interest in criminal justice reform and is studying to become an attorney.

"Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment," she wrote. "That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney's case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms. We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime - especially one punishable by death - deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered."

In 1998, Reed, who's black, was convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites and sentenced to death by an all-white jury. Now 51, he's maintained that he and Stites had a consensual sexual relationship and that he's innocent.

The most recent documents from the court of appeals show that show Reed's legal team filed its most recent application on Nov. 11, in which they raised four claims: that the state suppressed exculpatory evidence, that the state presented false testimony in violation of due process, that Reed's trial counsel was ineffective and that he is actually innocent. The court said it found Reed's first three claims satisfy the requirements of Habeas Corpus, which is a "remedy to be used when any person is restrained in his liberty."

In an interview with ABC News last month, Reed said he tries "not to even entertain" the idea of an execution.

"I feel that the truth is out there," he said. "They're going to be executing an innocent man."