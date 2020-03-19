Kim Kardashian West opens up about missing her sisters while self-quarantined

Like many others, Kim Kardashian West is missing her loved ones while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, she posted a sentimental photo on Instagram that included her and Kylie Jenner.

(MORE: #QuarantineCats are helping people stay PAWsitive during coronavirus outbreak)

"I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," West wrote in a caption.

She continued, "It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's."

The reality star and business mogul went on to advise her followers not to ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We will all get through this," she said.

(MORE: Kim Kardashian gives tour of her walk-in fridge and organized pantry)

West's post has since gained the attention of over one million people along with a long load of comments.

West's eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, also posted a video of how her family is practicing social distancing.

"Yes we're still in our pajamas from the night before and haven't brushed our hair yet, but we've been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together," Kardashian captioned the IG clip.

Khloe Kardashian also posted a feel good-type post that simply stated "Power Of Prayer" in a photo.

Kim Kardashian West opens up about missing her sisters while self-quarantined originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com