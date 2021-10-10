Kim Kardashian West Roasts O.J. Simpson, Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye in SNL Monologue

NBC

Word on the internet is that Kanye West had been “quietly advising” estranged wife Kim Kardashian West ahead of her big Saturday Night Live debut this week. But the biggest influence on her monologue may have been the late Norm Macdonald.

Taking the stage in a hot pink velvet jumpsuit, the reality star opened with, “I know, I’m surprised to see me too.” After getting a handful of self-deprecating jokes out of the way, mostly about the sex tape that launched her career, Kardashian delivered a series of genuine burns about her most famous family members.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face… and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” she said. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”

“But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger,” she continued. “Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey.”

Referencing her work getting wrongly accused people out of jail, the host said that she was following in her father, Robert Kardashian’s, footsteps. “I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice,” she said. “It’s because of him that I met my first black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know!”

From there, she said it’s a good thing that with all of the “K” names in her family, her mother didn’t name any of the kids Karen. “Somehow she just knew,” she said. “I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn,”

Later, Kardashian teased a potential run for office, before joking, “I’m just kidding, I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

She saved her final punchline for the man who was reportedly helping her prepare for the show. “I married the best rapper of all time,” Kardashian said. “Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality.”

Story continues

Not bad for someone with zero comedy experience.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.