Kim Kardashian West says the 1 person who intimidates her is daughter North

Kim Kardashian West has publicly faced her fair share of scrutiny, criticism, rumors, and even a traumatic hostage robbery. But the mother of four says the only person who intimidates her is her 8-year-old daughter North West.

Kardashian West recently sat down with journalist Bari Weiss for a candid interview touching on a range of topics including her desire to become famous and that time her ex-husband Kanye West wore a “Make America Great Again” red hat on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in support of Donald Trump.

“Who intimidates you?” Weiss asked in a rapid round of questions at the end of their hourlong interview.

“I was going to say politicians, but they don’t,” the 41-year-old responded. “Maybe just my daughter, North.”

Though she didn’t reveal why her eldest daughter gets under her skin, earlier in the interview, Kardashian West and Weiss discussed the viral moment when the 8-year-old broadcasted live on TikTok without her permission.

“I mean, North West is Kanye West’s daughter,” she said. “Forget that, she’s his twin.”

She said North apologized for breaking the rules after seeing TikTok videos saying she got in trouble.

North’s famous father faced criticism in 2018 when he wrote a red MAGA hat on ‘SNL.” In the new interview, Kardashian West revealed she asked her then-husband to remove it.

“I’m very neutral,” she said. “But that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’”

She said today, however, she would not have made the same request.

“And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”

The reality star also opened up in the interview about being “desperate to be famous.”

When Weiss asked the star why she wanted to famous, Kardashian West said, “I don’t even know if I had a thought of what fame was. I mean, probably the power. I think it seemed glamorous and fun.”

Though she says a lot of negative things can come from being in the spotlight, she says she doesn’t regret her path to becoming famous.

“I’m not a complainer,” she says. “I do think that challenges have come into my life because of the lack of privacy, but I still think that overall, our life is pretty blessed because of everything that we’ve worked hard for. I’ll never complain about it.”