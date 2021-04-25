Kim Kardashian West thanks Biden for calling the killing of Armenians 'genocide'

Kim Kardashian West, daughter of the late Armenian American lawyer Robert Kardashian. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian West thanked President Biden for acknowledging the mass killings of more than a million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

"After more than a century of fighting for truth and acknowledgment, today the Armenian people received the recognition we have all been hoping and praying for, with President Biden declaring the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 a genocide," she wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Biden is the first president to formally recognize the killings as genocide, a term that previous administrations avoided so as to not anger the nation of Turkey, which emerged from the Ottoman Empire. In 2015, Kardashian West — whose late father, Robert Kardashian, was Armenian American — penned a Time essay urging then-President Obama to acknowledge the killings as genocide.

"I'm so proud of my heritage, proud of the Armenian communities and grateful to President Biden for granting every Armenian this day and this truth," she added in her Saturday statement. "Although nothing will ever bring back the Armenians who were murdered, I will continue to honor and remember those we lost every year on this day, but now with the hope that after recognizing the genocide we will never again allow atrocities of the past to be repeated."

Khloe Kardashian also posted a statement to her Instagram Stories in honor of Saturday's observance of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, thanking Biden for "honoring the stories, the pain, suffering and loss of the Armenian people" and including screenshots from Biden's official White House statement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.