Kim Kardashian wore a bikini out to dinner in Miami, and we are actually OK with that

Kim Kardashian did not disappoint (not that we’d expect her, mind you). The reality star jetted in to Miami Saturday to oversee the launch of her SKIMS swimwear line’s pop-up in the Design District.

The undergarments designer apparently traveled with her younger sister Khloe, plus an entourage of stylists for the occasion.

Hollywood hair guru Chris Appleton (who famously tamed JLo’s mane pre-Super Bowl in 2020) posted a snap on his Instagram of dinner out at Swan Miami.

In the group pic, Kardashian is rocking a silver bikini top and shiny leggings.

In another shot on Appleton’s post, captioned “24 hours in Miami,” Khloe rocks giant sunglasses and a tight royal blue bodycon dress.

Kim is no stranger to bikini wearing. The 41-year-old mother of four sported a sexy getup during a vacation in the Bahamas with boyfriend Pete Davidson a few weeks back. But in that instance, Kardashian was wearing it on the beach.

We haven’t seen her wear one out to a meal, but, seriously, we at Miami.com are totally fine with her fashion choices. At least she wasn’t sporting snow boots inside, like Floyd Mayweather at a recent Heat game. In this case, less was definitely more, and we expect no less from Kimmy K.

The popup will last throughout the week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until supplies last. 95 NE 40th St., Miami.