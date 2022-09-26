Kim Kardashian wore a dress so tight she could barely walk during Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian wore a skin-tight dress at Milan Fashion Week. Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attended an after-party for Dolce & Gabbana's Milan fashion show on Saturday.

She wore a sparkly silver dress with tie detailing on the bodice and sides.

A TikTok shows Kardashian waddling up the stairs in the dress because it's so tight.

Kim Kardashian showed she's willing to do whatever it takes to look good once again at Milan Fashion Week.

Kardashian, 41, collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for the "Ciao, Kim" collection, which consisted of iconic looks from the fashion house's archives.

The collaboration culminated in a fashion show in Milan on Saturday, and Kardashian walked the runway wearing a floor-length black dress.

The celebration of the collection continued with an after-party, which Kardashian also attended.

For the after-party, Kardashian wore another sparkly, form-fitting gown. The silver dress had crisscross detailing on the bodice and down the sides of the dress.

Although the ties were high-fashion, they proved to be highly impractical, as a TikTok shows Kardashian waddling as she tries to move in the dress.

In the TikTok posted by Stephanie Shepherd, a longtime friend of the Kardashians, the reality TV star can be seen trying to walk in the dress and climb a flight of stairs.

She can barely move, as the dress is so tight she cannot put one leg forward enough to get up the stairs. Kardashian ends up hopping up the stairs until she gets help, with two people essentially having to carry her.

The video culminates in Kardashian shimmying into a vehicle, where she cannot even sit down. She leans back awkwardly, unable to fully sit because of how tight the dress is. The TikTok video had over 5 million views on Monday.

Kardashian is known for going to dramatic lengths for the sake of fashion. For instance, she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks so she could wear Marilyn Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

