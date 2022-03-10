Kim Kardashian's advice for women backfires: 'Nobody needs to hear your thoughts'

Jameela Jamil, right, had some choice words for Kim Kardashian. (Willy Sanjuan / Invision / Associated Press)

The Kardashians: Strong businesswomen or clickbait royalty? British actor Jameela Jamil says it's the latter.

Jamil, a longtime critic of the Kardashians and their influence on pop culture, had a thing or two to say about Kim Kardashian’s advice for businesswomen that went viral Wednesday.

While promoting her family's new Hulu reality show, "The Kardashians," in a video interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian offered tips for aspiring women in business.

“Get your f—ing ass— up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," Kardashian said, alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé and Kourtney.

Jamil wholeheartedly disagreed and took to Instagram to explain why.

“Not the day after IWD [ International Women’s Day],” wrote the "Good Place" star.

And while she heaped some praise on the "super impressive family of businesswomen," Jamil said they were "products of a ridiculously good start and a genius manager in their mother."

Jamil also took aim at the women's proclivity for Photoshop and accused them of not caring "about misleading people about their beauty claims whilst never disclosing how much secret work goes into their appearances."

"They shouldn’t be asked about their secret to success. They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires," she wrote. "Just take the money, use it for good and chill the f— out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less."

Jamil’s Instagram post echoed her tweet that had gone viral an hour earlier.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” wrote Jamil, referring to Kardashian's posh upbringing as the daughter of famed O.J. Simpson defense lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Story continues

“This same 24 hours in the day s— is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours,” she added.

Many shared Jamil's sentiment, including fair-wage advocate Dan Price.

"Kim K is one of the hardest working people out there but hard work is not a very good predictor of success in business. For every success story there are 100 other people working 2 jobs and living paycheck to paycheck," Price wrote.

Others rallied around Jamil's statement and schooled Kardashian on the advantages of privilege.

"I'm curious how strong Kim's work ethic would be if we took away her assets, saddled her with oppressive loans, and made all her jobs pay minimum wage," wrote one Twitter user.

"Pretty sure Kim K never had to go to after school programs, a fairly universal experience, because her parents were still at work/didn’t have a babysitter to pick her up from school. It’s true, everyone’s hours are very different," wrote another.

Of course, it's not the first time the Kardashian family has been accused of not having any talent beyond being famous.

“Who gives a f—," Kardashian told Variety, later adding: “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it."

“The Kardashians" premieres April 14 on Hulu.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.