Kim Kardashian's nephew Mason Disick advised her not to let North West go live on social media after she gave a house tour without permission

Kim Kardashian West's shared a message she received on Instagram from her nephew.

Mason Disick had messaged her advising her not to let North West go live on social media again.

This followed an incident earlier this week when North was on TikTok live without permission.

On Sunday, North went on TikTok live for the first time on a shared account with her mother and showed the account's 2.2 million followers her family's home in Hidden Hills, California. The livestream was eventually shut down after North went into her mother's room to tell her that she's live on TikTok and Kardashian West is heard saying she's "not allowed to."

On Tuesday, Kardashian West shared screenshots of messages she received from her nephew Mason Disick in response to the incident, calling him an "insightful king."

Mason wrote: "Hi I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret. I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said."

The 12-year-old then added: "Just in case for safety."

Kardashian West responded that she agreed with Mason and said North felt bad. Although the 41-year-old model said she thought North would not go live again, she said it would be good for Mason to talk to North, which Mason agreed to in the messages.

Kardashian West captioned the messages: "Now Mason is so mature! An insightful king."

After the incident on Sunday, North has still been allowed to post on the shared TikTok account, which was created in late November. According to the description, the shared account is "managed by an adult."

