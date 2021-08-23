Kim Klacik seeking $20 million in defamation suit against Candace Owens

Former Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik sued conservative commentator Candace Owens, alleging Owens defamed her in a social media post and caused her to lose multiple financial deals.

The suit, filed on July 21 in Baltimore County Circuit Court, seeks $20 million in monetary damages after Owens alleged in a June 22 Instagram video that Klacik committed campaign fraud and money laundering, used drugs, and worked at a strip club, according to court documents.

Klacik alleged she lost a book deal and a contract with a “nationally recognized vendor” following the 44-minute video's publication, the Baltimore Sun reported.

She further alleged politicians canceled fundraising appearances with her after the video, during which Owens also said Klacik's charity, Potential Me, was illegitimate and that she misused campaign funds during her bid for Congress in 2020.

“Baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue," said Jacob Frenkel, Klacik’s attorney, in a statement. "The defendant chose to use her huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure; we are using the proper forum — the power of the courts — to respond. The detail in Ms. Klacik’s lawsuit speaks for itself."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Owens for comment.

Klacik ran to finish the term of longtime Baltimore-area Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October 2019, but lost in a special election to Kweisi Mfume in the April 2020 special election.

Klacik went on to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention and received former President Donald Trump's endorsement during the regularly scheduled general election. Mfume beat her again with nearly 72% of the vote.

