Kim Leadbeater: The Labour candidate who saved Keir Starmer's job

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Diver
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
who Kim Leadbeater won Batley and Spen by-election labour - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images
who Kim Leadbeater won Batley and Spen by-election labour - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images

The candidate who held Batley and Spen for the Labour Party will now be credited with saving her leader from a leadership challenge and preventing a further collapse of Labour’s Red Wall in the North of England.

Kim Leadbeater said standing in Batley and Spen was the “hardest decision of her life,” and portrayed herself as an inexperienced politician focussed on local issues rather than Westminster politics.

That proved to be a shrewd decision, with Sir Keir’s toxicity among former Labour voters in the constituency threatening to take the seat from them.

In the end, Ms Leadbeater held on to Batley and Spen by the barest of margins - scraping ahead of the Conservatives by 323 votes. That makes the constituency the tenth most marginal in the UK.

The Labour candidate was selected by the party to run in Batley and Spen on a ticket of local issues and connection to the area.

During the campaign, the party traded on the fact that Ms Leadbeater is the only major candidate who is from Batley - with the Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson living and working in Leeds and George Galloway parachuted in from afar to disrupt Sir Keir’s leadership.

But Ms Leadbeater has an even closer connection to Batley and Spen’s seat in the House of Commons because she is the sister of Jo Cox, the former MP for the area who was killed by a far-right extremist in 2016.

After listening to the returning officer declare her victory, Ms Leadbeater said she could not wait to see her niece and nephew and gave them a “special shoutout” from the podium in the Huddersfield hall where the counting took place.

Eschewing the political slogans of the party she now represents in Parliament, Ms Leadbeater simply told exhausted vote counters she was looking forward to “catching up on some sleep” and “a few glasses of fizz”.

Ms Leadbeater lives locally and established the Jo Cox Foundation - a charity dedicated to the memory of her sister that has a large building in the centre of Batley town centre.

Questions have been raised about exactly how long Ms Leadbeater has been a Labour member, but the new MP has a long history of connection to the party through her sister. She says she has never processed the day she learned Cox had been killed, and suspects she never will.

She describes her late sister as “far prettier than I am” with a “short face, nice cheeks, dimples”.

“She got the looks, I got the sparkling personality,” she told the Guardian last month.

When her candidacy was announced - to the surprise of some locals who expected a Labour councillor to be selected - she said she had never seen herself as a “political animal”.

“I care deeply about the area where I was born and have always lived, and where the people are second to none,” she said.

Since the beginning of the campaign Ms Leadbeater has largely stayed out of the eye of the national media, preferring to shoot campaign videos with her supporters in Sir Keir’s shadow Cabinet and speak to local press.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer with Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater, who narrowly won the Batley and Spen by-election - Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Labour Leader Keir Starmer with Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater, who narrowly won the Batley and Spen by-election - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Above all, her campaign was keen to avoid any conversations about what her polling numbers meant for Labour back in London, and whether her losing in the seat could topple Sir Keir.

Instead she focussed on her ability to heal divisions in the local community, which has been rocked by divisive campaigning during the by-election that has focussed on Labour’s offering to the constituency’s sizable number of Muslim voters.

Ms Leadbeater says she represents a more united politics, and has issued veiled criticisms of the campaign of Mr Galloway, who was running against her.

In a pensive social media post issued on Thursday night, she reflected on the “unacceptable lows” of the campaign, and what she described as “acts of intimidation and violence by some who have come here with the sole aim of sowing division”.

One such incident saw Ms Leadbeater chased down a street in Batley by an anti-LGBT campaigner, who said she had let down Muslim voters by allowing gay rights to be taught in schools. She responded fiercely in the street, accusing the activist of deliberately dividing communities.

Ms Leadbeater now faces the task of working out where she fits into a complex and divided Labour Party. While her election will stave off Sir Keir’s critics for some weeks, the Left of the party is hell-bent on removing him as leader and replacing him with a Corbynite candidate.

It seems unlikely that Ms Leadbeater will join that camp, and she may now feel she owes loyalty to Sir Keir for his support of her candidacy and campaign.

On Friday morning the Labour leader praised a “fantastic result” and called her “brilliant and brave”.

Her next steps in Westminster will be a fascinating next chapter after a remarkable election campaign.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In boost to Starmer, UK Labour wins election reprieve in north England

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Labour leader Keir Starmer received a boost in northern England on Friday, fighting off a challenge from the governing Conservatives to hang on to a parliamentary seat that if lost, would have heaped pressure on him to stand down. The victory for Labour, which saw 13,296 to 12,973 votes in favour of its candidate Kim Leadbeater, in Batley and Spen, hands Starmer a reprieve from those questioning whether he can rebuild Britain's main opposition party after a 2019 election disaster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives had been cautiously hopeful they could oust Labour from another northern English constituency after winning a contest Hartlepool in May but fell just 323 votes short.

  • Batley and Spen by-election result: 'This is just the start', promises Sir Keir Starmer, as he hails Labour win 'against the odds' - live updates

    Matt Hancock's affair could have cost Tories Batley and Spen, say MPs Patrick O'Flynn: Labour's win highlights complacency in Conservative ranks Kim Leadbeater: The candidate who saved Keir Starmer Analysis: Sir Keir Starmer has earned a reprieve - but for how long? A tense, ugly, bruising campaign with a nailbiting finish Tom Harris: Labour critics are unlikely to be impressed Data: All-time lows for Labour in Batley and Spen Coronavirus latest news: Summer holidays to Europe 'hopefully possibl

  • Trapped worker rescued from collapsed Washington building

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Search and rescue crews on Thursday freed a construction worker who had been trapped for more than 90 minutes inside a partially-built five-story building that collapsed during a rain storm in Washington. The man, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to a local hospital with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries, said John Donnelly, assistant chief of D.C. Fire and EMS. Four other construction workers were rescued from the debris shortly after the building about 5 miles (8 km) north of the Capitol came down at around 3:30 pm (1930 GMT), Donnelly said.

  • Racism lurks behind decisions to deny Black high school students from being recognized as the top in their class

    Was 'white fragility' the reason behind two Black Mississippi high schoolers' losing their valedictorian/salutatorian status? Sue Barr/Getty ImagesTwo Black students – Ikeria Washington and Layla Temple – were named valedictorian and salutatorian at West Point High School in Mississippi in 2021. Shortly afterward, two white parents questioned whether school officials had correctly calculated the top academic honors. Ultimately, the school superintendent named two white students as “co-valedictor

  • Slovakia sells most Sputnik V vaccine doses back to Russia

    Slovakia has sold most Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines back to the country of origin, the Slovak Health Ministry said on Friday, as public interest is low after months of government hesitation over using the product that lacks European regulatory approval. Slovakia shipped back 160,000 out of 200,000 doses imported in March, at $9.95 per dose, the same price as the original purchase, a ministry spokeswoman said. Slovakia's adventure with Sputnik was a political fiasco for then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who bought the shots without telling his coalition partners and over their opposition.

  • Batley and Spen: A tense, ugly, bruising campaign with a nailbiting finish

    Five years ago Kim Leadbeater addressed a huddle of journalists in Birstall market square to pay tribute to her sister, Jo Cox, the former Labour MP for Batley and Spen, who had been murdered just 48 hours before. Early this morning she once more addressed the cameras, celebrating triumph in a bruising by-election where she stood in her sister's memory. Ms Leadbeater, 45, secured victory by the narrowest of margins, winning by just 323 votes. In her victory speech she praised the voters of Batle

  • New Hampshire Supreme Court Upholds Lower Court Ruling to Strike Down Voter Suppression Legislation

    Republicans across the country are doing their absolute best to limit voter access. Just Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court added to their previous gutting of the 1965 Voting Rights Act by upholding two of Arizona’s voter suppression laws that many believe disproportionately affects voters of color.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses to the charges filed against the Trump family business.

  • This U.S. city has the highest share of superrich residents in the world — and it’s not San Francisco, New York or Seattle

    If you’re hoping to mingle with multimillionaires this summer, you can skip the Hamptons and Lake Como. Where you’re most likely to bump into an “ultra-high-net-worth” person, someone who’s worth more than $30 million, is San Jose, Calif., according to the latest Wealth-X World Ultra Wealth Report. San Jose, some 90 minutes by commuter rail south of San Francisco, tops the list of cities around the globe with the highest concentrations of ultrawealthy residents.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots Trump 2016 Debate Boast That May ‘Come Back To Haunt Him’

    Trump's brag about taxes to Hillary Clinton may not age well, suggested former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.

  • Mary Trump Reveals The Family Members Most Likely To Turn Against Donald Trump

    The former president's niece names names after the Trump Organization criminal indictment.

  • Michael Cohen Explains Why He Thinks Trump's '9 Lives' Have Run Out

    Trump's former fixer spoke on CNN about the indictment of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.

  • How charges against the Trump Organization could cramp Donald Trump's high-flying lifestyle

    Donald Trump's personal finances are closely entwined with the Trump Organization, which is now under indictment.

  • Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

    The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border.

  • Trump gonna Trump: ex-president diverts and deflects as legal woes mount

    The former president appeared to mount a typically Trumpian bid to focus attention away from the growing scandal at his company Donald Trump at the border on Wednesday. A report by the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington argues that ‘Trump is at serious risk of eventual criminal indictment in New York state’. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock No one could accuse Donald Trump of lying low when the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. On Wednesday the former US pr

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • NYC issues new Democratic primary results after snafu created confusion

    Eric Adams, who leads by thin margin over Kathryn Garcia, filed a lawsuit Wednesday to have a judge review the count.

  • N.H. Supreme Court strikes down GOP-backed voter registration law

    The court agreed that the law "unreasonably burdens the right to vote,” in violation of the state constitution.

  • Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada

    WINNIPEG, Canada (Reuters) -Protesters have toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg as anger grows over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools. The action took place on Canada Day on Thursday, when traditionally celebrations take place across the country. However, many cities scrapped events this year as the scandal over the indigenous children made Canadians confront their colonial history.