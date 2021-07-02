Kim Leadbeater: The Labour candidate who saved Keir Starmer's job

who Kim Leadbeater won Batley and Spen by-election labour - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images

The candidate who held Batley and Spen for the Labour Party will now be credited with saving her leader from a leadership challenge and preventing a further collapse of Labour’s Red Wall in the North of England.

Kim Leadbeater said standing in Batley and Spen was the “hardest decision of her life,” and portrayed herself as an inexperienced politician focussed on local issues rather than Westminster politics.

That proved to be a shrewd decision, with Sir Keir’s toxicity among former Labour voters in the constituency threatening to take the seat from them.

In the end, Ms Leadbeater held on to Batley and Spen by the barest of margins - scraping ahead of the Conservatives by 323 votes. That makes the constituency the tenth most marginal in the UK.

The Labour candidate was selected by the party to run in Batley and Spen on a ticket of local issues and connection to the area.

During the campaign, the party traded on the fact that Ms Leadbeater is the only major candidate who is from Batley - with the Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson living and working in Leeds and George Galloway parachuted in from afar to disrupt Sir Keir’s leadership.

But Ms Leadbeater has an even closer connection to Batley and Spen’s seat in the House of Commons because she is the sister of Jo Cox, the former MP for the area who was killed by a far-right extremist in 2016.

After listening to the returning officer declare her victory, Ms Leadbeater said she could not wait to see her niece and nephew and gave them a “special shoutout” from the podium in the Huddersfield hall where the counting took place.

Eschewing the political slogans of the party she now represents in Parliament, Ms Leadbeater simply told exhausted vote counters she was looking forward to “catching up on some sleep” and “a few glasses of fizz”.

Ms Leadbeater lives locally and established the Jo Cox Foundation - a charity dedicated to the memory of her sister that has a large building in the centre of Batley town centre.

Story continues

Questions have been raised about exactly how long Ms Leadbeater has been a Labour member, but the new MP has a long history of connection to the party through her sister. She says she has never processed the day she learned Cox had been killed, and suspects she never will.

She describes her late sister as “far prettier than I am” with a “short face, nice cheeks, dimples”.

“She got the looks, I got the sparkling personality,” she told the Guardian last month.

When her candidacy was announced - to the surprise of some locals who expected a Labour councillor to be selected - she said she had never seen herself as a “political animal”.

“I care deeply about the area where I was born and have always lived, and where the people are second to none,” she said.

Since the beginning of the campaign Ms Leadbeater has largely stayed out of the eye of the national media, preferring to shoot campaign videos with her supporters in Sir Keir’s shadow Cabinet and speak to local press.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer with Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater, who narrowly won the Batley and Spen by-election - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Above all, her campaign was keen to avoid any conversations about what her polling numbers meant for Labour back in London, and whether her losing in the seat could topple Sir Keir.

Instead she focussed on her ability to heal divisions in the local community, which has been rocked by divisive campaigning during the by-election that has focussed on Labour’s offering to the constituency’s sizable number of Muslim voters.

Ms Leadbeater says she represents a more united politics, and has issued veiled criticisms of the campaign of Mr Galloway, who was running against her.

In a pensive social media post issued on Thursday night, she reflected on the “unacceptable lows” of the campaign, and what she described as “acts of intimidation and violence by some who have come here with the sole aim of sowing division”.

One such incident saw Ms Leadbeater chased down a street in Batley by an anti-LGBT campaigner, who said she had let down Muslim voters by allowing gay rights to be taught in schools. She responded fiercely in the street, accusing the activist of deliberately dividing communities.

Ms Leadbeater now faces the task of working out where she fits into a complex and divided Labour Party. While her election will stave off Sir Keir’s critics for some weeks, the Left of the party is hell-bent on removing him as leader and replacing him with a Corbynite candidate.

It seems unlikely that Ms Leadbeater will join that camp, and she may now feel she owes loyalty to Sir Keir for his support of her candidacy and campaign.

On Friday morning the Labour leader praised a “fantastic result” and called her “brilliant and brave”.

Her next steps in Westminster will be a fascinating next chapter after a remarkable election campaign.