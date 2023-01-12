Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) stock up by 9.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kim Loong Resources Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Loong Resources Berhad is:

20% = RM196m ÷ RM965m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Kim Loong Resources Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Kim Loong Resources Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 18% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Kim Loong Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Kim Loong Resources Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (or a retention ratio of 35%) for Kim Loong Resources Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Kim Loong Resources Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 108% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kim Loong Resources Berhad's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

