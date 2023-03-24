Kim Mulkey's sideline fit goes pink ostrich fringe as LSU women's basketball plays in Sweet 16

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is known for her sideline fit.

Friday's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against No. 2-seeded Utah (27-4) inside Greenville, South Carolina's Bon Secours Wellness Arena gave us a new look.

Mulkey wore white pants and a white shirt with shiny pink pumps during Friday's game, but the stunner was a floral blazer with bright pink ostrich feather fringe running from shoulder to wrist.

In the first-round game coaching the No. 3-seeded Tigers (30-2) one week ago, Mulkey wore a white sweater with the words "kiss me i'm a queen" stitched across the front in green and gold glitter. She said the queen reference was meant to recognize Queen of Sparkles, the boutique that outfits Mulkey.

The coach seems partial to sequins and animal prints, and when she heard a fan say, "Strut your stuff," as she walked toward the locker room after a win over Ole Miss, Mulkey took off her pink-sequined jacket and handed it over.

"She looked real pretty," Rei Stevens, the recipient of the glittery gift, said. "Then she took off her jacket and gave it to me and said, 'You can have it.' She just handed it over.

"I didn't even ask her for it. She just gave it to me."

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Kim Mulkey outfit flashy for LSU women's basketball in Sweet 16