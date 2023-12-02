Kim Norton honors 25 residents with Mayor's Medal of Honor

Dec. 1—ROCHESTER — A dozen Rochester individuals and two groups were honored Friday during the 40th year of awarding the Mayor's Medal of Honor.

"I hope you are as in awe of these recipients as I am," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton told the audience gathered at the Mayo Civic Center for a lunch honoring the recipients, many of whom were surprised with the award.

The honorees were nominated by area residents for achievements in a variety of efforts, and Norton said the results highlight the best parts of the community.

"We are who we are because of people like you and the work that you do," she said.

This year's ceremony honored:

As an artist, Magyar has been involved in a variety of efforts to increase community exposure and engagement to art.

She has taken part in the creation of public murals and efforts to increase art education. In 2021, she started Smallärt Gallery, a nonprofit that created three mini-galleries in the city to highlight local artists, and she is currently working to create a community-engaged and ocean-themed mosaic for the Soldier's Field Pool house.

As one of the founders of The Village Agricultural Cooperative, Sin was recognized for his work to help immigrant communities grow culturally relevant crops while emphasizing sustainable agricultural practices that provide access to land and a way to carry on traditions.

He has also worked to promote the local Cambodian community by planning cultural events and volunteering on efforts to support area youth, seniors and nonprofit organizations.

The volunteers — Paul Claus, Ed Denbow, Bill Marshall, Jeff Thompson, Miguel Valdez, Ken White, Tom Williamson and Enrique Zavala Rocha — were recognized for their work to highlight the potential of bicycles as accessible transportation solutions for people who might not be able to afford them.

They have restored more that 250 bicycles through more than 820 volunteer hours. Work has included the revival of 72 orange former bike-share bikes, as well as used bikes donated by community members.

The Folwell Elementary School teacher was recognized for work to address student needs academically, behaviorally and emotionally, while also finding new ways to educate those in his fifth-grade classroom.

A finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Olson instituted Folwell's annual tradition of uniting fifth-graders with adults living in Bear Creek group homes for a meal and conversation.

Martinson, who retired from a dual role as finance director and the head of the information technology for the city of Rochester, was honored for 29 years of service.

He was credited for playing a lead role in maintaining the city's triple AAA bonding rating, the highest rating provided for local governments, while also working to guide technology updates for nearly three decades.

As a Hilton Hotel corporate executive chef, Govindasamy was honored for his work ethic and devotion to his professional responsibilities in a "relentless pursuit of excellence sets a perpetual beacon of inspiration for his peers, superiors, the Rochester community, and the Mayo Clinic employees and patients alike."

He was credited for his deep-seeded sense of social responsibility, which has led to cooking for community events and local agencies that serve people experiencing homelessness.

Bruce Kieffer, Steve Tupper, Khalid Alasadi, Mike Patzner and Pete McIntire were honored for demonstrating unwavering courage and selflessness that helped save a life at the Olmsted County Recycling Center on May 5, 2023.

The honorees' actions helped provide needed life-saving steps when a customer experienced a cardiac arrest at the facility. They worked as a team to administer CPR, call 911 and retrieve an automated external defibrillator to administer vital shocks to the individual's heart.

In his work with Friendship Place, Parker has spent more than two decades providing academic support, technology, language learning, a neighborhood welcome center and outdoor activities for immigrants and refugees living in Rochester's Meadow Park neighborhood.

He was recognized for the effort and his love for cultures and people from different backgrounds and countries.

The director of Mayo Clinic's Heritage Hall was honored for decades of service to Mayo Clinic and Rochester history, helping bring the past to life through film documentaries, live productions and publications.

Dacy, who is set to retire next year, was cited as one of Mayo Clinic's leading ambassadors and its "go-to" person for historical and VIP tours, as well as a resource for a variety of historical reports.

A psychiatrist and past CEO of Olmsted Medical Center, Lombardo was honored for a variety of efforts to make Rochester a better place.

She serves as a member of the Rochester Area Foundation's board of trustees, the community board of trustees for Jeremiah Program's Rochester-SE MN campus, and The Landing MN's board, while also coordinating the Saturday noon meals program at Christ United Methodist Church. She has also held leadership positions in the Zumbro Valley Medical Society.

The PossAbilities co-founder began advocating for special education needs of disabled students in the 1950s, helping push for 1957 state-passed legislation that made Minnesota a forerunner on the issue nearly two decades ahead of the federal government.

As the mother of a disabled student, Schunke has spent more than six decades dedicated to being a voice for people with disabilities, which included work to create PossAbilities in 1961.

As the Age-Friendly Olmsted County coordinator with Family Service Rochester, Beal was recognized for his passion, creativity and empathy in advocating for the welfare of seniors and elder residents.

Beal's efforts have brought attention to the unique needs of older residents in an effort to foster an environment of inclusivity, accessibility and respect.

Vice chairman of Rochester's newly formed Sustainability and Resiliency Commission, Ress was recognized for efforts to raise environmental awareness in the community, including among his high school peers.

He is working to help ensure local residents have access to energy-efficiency rebates and recently used his role in the John Marshall Environmental Club to register more than 80 high school students to vote in the recent election.

A Mayo High School senior, Kapoor was recognized for efforts to eliminate social inequities in our community and finding ways to see that the city's diversity is recognized.

Her efforts have included founding a STEM mentorship program for girls of color in Rochester Public Schools, spearheading an effort to raise $100,000 to save the Minnesota State Science Fair and participating in local public health initiatives.