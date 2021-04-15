  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter appears in court as Daunte Wright's family demands accountability

Ryan W. Miller, Dennis Wagner and Eric Ferkenhoff, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, 20, a Black man, made her first court appearance Thursday.

Kim Potter appeared briefly on Zoom for a largely procedural hearing. She was seated in the office of her attorney, Earl Gray, and spoke only to confirm her presence. Her next court date is scheduled for May 17.

Potter, 48, who is white, fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday. In charging documents, prosecutors said Potter's "culpable negligence" caused Wright's death and "created an unreasonable risk" when she shot him instead of using her Taser.

Body-worn camera footage shows Potter pointing her firearm at Wright as she shouts "Taser." Before resigning, the city's police chief described the incident as "an accidental discharge."

At a news conference Thursday, Wright's mother, Katie, said she feels like she will never get justice for her son. "Justice would be bringing our son home to us," she said.

Katie Wright said she wants accountability to the highest level.

"If that even happens, we're still going to bury our son," she said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump compared the case against Potter to that of officer Mohamed Noor, a Black Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a white woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, in 2017.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison. He testified he shot Damond when she approached his squad car in an alley. He said he heard a bang on the side of the driver’s side of the squad car and thought Damond was a threat.

Crump criticized police's explanation of the shooting, holding up printed-out photos of a Glock pistol and a Taser. Potter used excessive force in the stop and Wright should not have been pulled over for a minor infraction such as an expired car registration during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crump said.

&quot;It&#39;s very difficult for this family to accept that this is an accident,&quot; attorney Ben Crump says, comparing pictures of a Glock pistol and a Taser at a news conference April 15 in Minneapolis, alongside the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a police officer who threatened to tase him.
"It's very difficult for this family to accept that this is an accident," attorney Ben Crump says, comparing pictures of a Glock pistol and a Taser at a news conference April 15 in Minneapolis, alongside the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a police officer who threatened to tase him.

"So it's very difficult for this family to accept that this is an accident when you have a veteran who's been on the police for 26 years," Crump said.

The Wright family was going to the funeral home to see Daunte's body for the first time Thursday, Crump said. Wright's funeral will be held April 22; civil rights leader Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Potter could face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if found guilty. She was arrested Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond.

What we know: Ex-officer Kim Potter released on $100,000 bond, faces second-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright's death

"We will vigorously prosecute this case and intend to prove that officer Potter abrogated her responsibility to protect the public when she used her firearm rather than her Taser," said Imran Ali, Washington County assistant criminal division chief. "Her action caused the unlawful killing of Mr. Wright, and she must be held accountable."

The Washington County Attorney Office's is handling the charges against Potter after the Hennepin County attorney referred the case, following an agreement among prosecutors in the Minneapolis area to refer such cases of police use of deadly force.

Wright's death sparked protests around Minneapolis, an already tense area as the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is in its third week.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was arrest April 14 in Minneapolis. Potter, a 26-year police veteran, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, 20.
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was arrest April 14 in Minneapolis. Potter, a 26-year police veteran, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, 20.

Potter's attorney, Gray, also represents Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Gray didn't respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Thursday.

Potter resigned Tuesday amid calls for her firing. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also stepped down, and the city's manager, Curt Boganey, was fired.

Daunte Wright shooting: 24 arrests as demonstrators demand justice, accountability on fourth night of Brooklyn Center protests

Wright's family described Daunte as a loving father to his son, Daunte Jr., 2. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family during the holidays.

Katie Wright said she was on the phone with her son after he was pulled over. He told his mother he was stopped for having air fresheners on his rearview mirror. Police said the traffic stop was because of an expired registration.

Daunte Wright had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on a weapons charge, which prompted the officers to try to arrest him.

Daunte Wright celebrates the first birthday of his son, Daunte Jr.
Daunte Wright celebrates the first birthday of his son, Daunte Jr.

Katie Wright said she told her son to give the phone to officers, so she could give them insurance information. She heard the officers tell Daunte to exit the vehicle. Then she heard a scuffle, and the phone disconnected. When she called back, the woman in the car with Daunte answered via video call and showed his body in the driver's seat.

Potter's body camera footage shows two other officers approaching Wright's car. As the one on the driver side begins to arrest Wright, he breaks free, gets back in the vehicle and a struggle ensues.

After Potter pulls out her firearm and points it at Wright, she shouts, "I'll tase you! I'll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!" After she shoots Wright, he drives away and Potter exclaims, "Holy (expletive), I just shot him."

'This could have been prevented': Minnesota Timberwolves grapple with Daunte Wright shooting

Wright's shooting is at least the 16th case of "weapons confusion" in the USA since 2001, and he is the fourth person to have died in such incidents, according to data compiled by the website FatalEncounters.org and University of Colorado professor Paul Taylor, who tracks such cases.

Wednesday night, a crowd gathered again outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters for a fourth night, demanding justice and accountability. A curfew was in place again and police issued dispersal orders around 9 p.m. Police said 24 people were arrested on charges ranging from curfew violations to rioting.

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daunte Wright: Kim Potter appears in court in Minnesota shooting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Pat Robertson surprises everyone and hits out at police over shooting of Daunte Wright and death of George Floyd

    Conservative televangelist calls police underpaid ‘bunch of clowns’ who are not ‘best and brightest’

  • Michael Jordan to present late Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame enshrinement

    Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant shared a special bond.

  • What we know: Ex-officer Kim Potter released on $100,000 bond, faces second-degree manslaughter charge in Daunte Wright's death

    Kim Potter was a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department before she resigned Tuesday.

  • A former Vlog Squad member spread vaccine misinformation on TikTok, saying the shots are 'used by the devil'

    Nik Keswani, known online as BigNik, has spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on his TikTok page, which has over 1.7 million followers.

  • China's economy grows 18.3% in post-Covid comeback

    The record figures for the first quarter of the year are skewed due to last year's nationwide lockdown

  • Milan Lucic celebrates 1,000th game by kindly accepting Scott Sabourin's fight request

    Calgary Flames veteran Milan Lucic turned back the clock during his 1,000th NHL game.

  • Brooklyn Center police chief, officer who shot Daunte Wright resign

    Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon and Kimberly Potter, the police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday, both resigned Tuesday amid a seismic leadership shake-up in the north metro suburb. Mayor Mike Elliott announced at a City Hall news conference that Gannon had stepped down as police chief, a position he took in 2015 after serving as an officer with the ...

  • The Fierce Racism Backlash to Tyra Banks’ ‘America’s Next Top Model’

    CBS Photo Archive/GettyDespite her best efforts to position herself as an advocate for size inclusion and racial diversity in the modeling world over the past decade, Tyra Banks can’t escape the problematic ghosts of her television-hosting past as her critics on social media continue to rehash her most controversial and cringeworthy moments.For Gen Z consumers of television, it may be hard to imagine a beloved competition show in which women are forced to weigh themselves in front of their fellow castmates (and thus the world), are given drastic makeovers against their tearful pleas, don blackface for a challenge, are instructed by the show’s judges to lose weight, and advised to wear additional makeup if they’re not white. Believe it or not, these were once casual if not frequent occurrences on America’s Next Top Model, a show that could only thrive in an era prior to social media and the widespread adoption of social justice rhetoric on the internet.Even before its latest reassessment on Twitter, America’s Next Top Model’s legacy online, like most reality juggernauts of the early 2000s, has been that of a plentiful meme farm, from Banks’ “two women stand before me” spiel to her famous “hoe but make it fashion” tutorial to the clip of her asking “how many people were scared?” after a contestant fainted. (I would be remiss not to mention the multitude of “surprised” GIFs starring Miss Jay Alexander). For the most part, Banks has made the most out of her brand simply by doing the most. But with the addition of the show on several streaming platforms since last year, her re-circulated antics and soundbites as a host—in addition to her past beef with Naomi Campbell and her short-lived yet indelible daytime television show—have made her less of a fun, eccentric personality in the eyes of the public and more of a celebrity supervillain. How Khloé Kardashian’s #PhotoGate Exposed the Toxic ‘Body Positivity’ of Kardashian Inc.Last May, Banks apologized in a tweet after clips depicting the lack of sensitivity toward race and certain contestants on ANTM resurfaced. And a few months later, in an interview with Tamron Hall, she admitted that the show “messed up” regarding the exclusive casting of the show. Unfortunately for the Dancing with the Stars host, there’s no reliable way to put a pin in online criticism. As long as the source is still readily available online, people will continue to dissect and share it for their own entertainment or more serious analysis. Likewise, a new video currently making the rounds from cycle 3 of the series that features Banks and the show’s panel of judges, including photographer Nigel Barker and model Janice Dickinson, has raised new accusations of anti-Blackness, colorism, and outright bullying.The viral clip, which is pulled from a compilation titled “black antm models getting misjudged for 4 minutes” on YouTube, shows the panel evaluating untouched and retouched portraits of contestants Yaya DaCosta and Kelle Jacob. The premise of the photoshoot alone is baffling, in that the women are seemingly being judged for how much their natural faces match up to the airbrushed versions of the photos. To some users, the exercise felt like a smokescreen to allow the judges to point out what they considered to be the women’s flaws—one of the flaws, according to Barker, being DaCosta’s skin, which appears immaculately smooth and blemish-free in both photos but noticeably a few shades lighter in the edited version. Banks assures her that she “can get there.”Everyday I understand why Naomi wasn’t feeling her. pic.twitter.com/vRCANEmddI— $ (@2000sphase) April 12, 2021 The judge’s evaluation of Jacob’s photo is even more baffling, as Banks tells her that women of color have to wear more makeup because “we don’t reflect light.” Maybe the show’s most routinely petty judge Dickinson then goes into an animated bit having the producers switch back and forth between her untouched and retouched photos, comparing it to a Hitchcock film and mimicking horror-film violin screeches. When Jacob retorts that she has “beautiful skin,” Banks cuts her off and scolds her for “placing the blame” on the photographer.This led Twitter users to go down a rabbit hole of some of the show’s other controversies, including a lawsuit that was filed by former contestant Angelea Preston, who claimed her prize from cycle 14’s all-star season was revoked after production discovered that she was a former escort, and an episode on cycle 4 in which a contestant named Keenyah Hill claimed that she had been inappropriately touched by a male model on a photoshoot, and the judges insisted that she should’ve controlled the situation. These troubling incidents—in addition to the clip—demonstrate how much of the toxic, cruel nature that has come to define ANTM was a collective effort on the part of the producers, judges, and other people working behind the scenes in addition to Banks’ own contributions. It’s also a direct reflection of the cutthroat state of the fashion industry and the mistreatment models are expected to endure, a topic that’s been brought to light in recent years thanks to the #MeToo movement. Nevertheless, Banks, who also served as an executive producer, will always be the unmistakable face of the program and has enough problematic soundbites for the internet to map most of the show’s ethical failings onto her.The inescapable nature of Banks’ missteps on ANTM and her daytime talk show Tyra, which is another bottomless well of mind-boggling and offensive moments, are interesting to discuss in relation to one of her most recent career ventures. In 2020, she announced a new theme park called ModelLand, which borrows the name of her 2011 novel that, as described on its website, features “fashion and beauty, photoshoots and runways, shopping and theatre.” While the Santa Monica attraction has yet to open in light of the pandemic, the website promotes a space for people of all shapes, sizes, genders and races to receive the supermodel treatment.Most would argue that monetizing the fantasy of equality for marginalized people in the beauty and fashion space is not the same as dismantling oppressive beauty norms, and there’s even an obvious argument here that it’s exploitative. Nevertheless, this move is, at the very least, an expression of Banks’ new values as a beauty mogul whether or not she’s actually making a difference in the modeling industry. These beliefs certainly aren’t radical in the year 2021, when nearly every fashion brand is offering plus sizes and incorporating body-positivity language in their marketing. But like all brands attempting to stay relevant in the age of inclusivity, she simply doesn’t have a choice but to evolve.Still, it’s fair to say that the legacy Banks built for herself on television looms large over her modeling career for most millennials and especially Gen Z, whose primary reference for her is presumably memes and reaction videos. One can imagine the cycle of discovering and reacting to the worst parts of her career on social media to repeat itself every year or so.Banks took a bold risk betting on her brashness, and it looks like she’ll keep paying the price for years to come.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House speaker said she still respects law-enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."

  • Browns, Raiders players say they'll skip offseason workouts

    Following the guidance and advice of Browns center and NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, Cleveland’s players joined a growing list of teams vowing to skip voluntary in-person workouts this offseason. The Browns followed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and New York Giants in saying they’ll exercise their collectively bargained rights not to take part in the workouts, which were scheduled to begin next week.

  • Michael Jordan will be presenter for Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame enshrinement

    Jordan will be the presenter for both Kobe Bryant and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey.

  • Ex-Minnesota police officer arrested in connection with shooting of Daunte Wright

    Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police Officer Kimberly Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

  • Florida 'anti-riot' bill goes to governor amid racial strife

    Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature approved stiffer penalties against violent protesters on Thursday, handing a major legislative victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who began campaigning for the measure last year following a summer of turmoil across the country over the killings of Black people by police. A divided Florida Senate approved a so-called anti-riot bill as the trial of a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was underway for the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose death under Chauvin's knee triggered waves of protests.

  • Alabama woman’s case becomes test of federal anti-riot law

    The Justice Department dispatched its top terror prosecutor to defend a statute the Trump administration turned to in its fight against violence at racial justice protests.

  • Andra Day Says It's a 'Little Overwhelming' to Be Nominated for an Oscar Alongside Viola Davis

    The Golden Globe winner is nominated for Best Actress at the 93rd Academy Awards

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • France asks citizens to leave Pakistan amid violent protests

    The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country after anti-France violence erupted in the Islamic nation over the arrest of a radical leader. Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday for threatening the government with mass protests if it did not expel French envoy Marc Baréty over the publication depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan and they will be able to leave via commercial flights.

  • France urges citizens to leave Pakistan amid anti-French protests

    An email from the French embassy warns of "serious threats" after anti-blasphemy protests.