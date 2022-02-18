Kim Potter faces sentencing in killing of Daunte Wright

Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will be sentenced Friday morning after a jury found her guilty in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2021 killing of Daunte Wright.

State of play: Prosecutors are asking Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu for a sentence of just over seven years — in the middle of the state's guidelines. The maximum sentence is 15 years.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Potter's attorneys are requesting probation because she has no prior record, is remorseful, has had an exemplary career and has the support of family and friends, per the Associated Press.

Catch up fast: Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Wright as he tried to flee police after a traffic stop.

Potter said she inadvertently pulled her gun when she meant to pull her Taser.

What they're saying: Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director Brian Peters said in a statement that he hoped for a sentence of probation due to Potter's impeccable record and 27-year career protecting and serving the community.

Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, told CNN after the conviction that, "No amount of time is going to be justice for us, but I am ... optimistic that they're going to do the right thing and give her a fair sentence."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.