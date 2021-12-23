Kim Potter found guilty over killing of Daunte Wright

Photograph: AP

The jury in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot dead 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021, has found her guilty.

The former police officer, who is white, had maintained that she made a tragic mistake when she grabbed her gun, instead of her Taser, and shot Wright, who was Black, when he was pulled over while driving in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

But on Thursday the jury found Potter guilty of both of the charges she faced, of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

Wright was killed while the trial was going on in nearby Minneapolis of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was accused and later convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020, sparking the biggest anti-racism uprising in the US since the civil rights movement.

Floyd’s death had become a symbol for the estimated hundreds of people killed by police in Minnesota and the wider US, and eventually for racially biased policing around the world. The sudden and violent killing of Wright in the middle of that trial ramped up tension and grieving in local communities.

Daunte Wright’s first name is spelled out in the snow as people demonstrate in Minneapolis on 22 December. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Unlike Chauvin’s drawn-out torture of Floyd as he died, Potter was seen on body-camera footage shocked and traumatized after killing Wright with a single shot.

After shouting “Taser, Taser, Taser”, while she trained a new officer and was accompanied at the traffic stop by another officer, Potter fired at Wright, but it was her gun she was holding.

She apologized while appearing on the stand as the final trial witness, testifying in her own defense, but prosecutors accused her of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death and said a mistake was no defense, and that she was a highly-trained officer schooled in the use of both stun gun and firearm, and avoiding mix-ups.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.”

Potter’s attorney, Earl Gray, argued that Wright was to blame for trying to flee from police, after he tried to get back into the car to drive away as the rookie officer Potter was training was about to handcuff him.

Wright’s killing prompted angry but non-violent protesters to gather in Brooklyn Center demanding justice.

Demonstrator and mother Bethany Hemrich told the Guardian at the time: “They didn’t have to kill him. I feel like if it was a white person, they wouldn’t have shot him.”