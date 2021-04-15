Kim Potter: Officer who shot Daunte Wright makes first court appearance

Josh Marcus
&lt;p&gt;A booking photo of Kimberly Potter following her arrest on suspicion of manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.&lt;/p&gt; (Hennepin County Sheriff)

A booking photo of Kimberly Potter following her arrest on suspicion of manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

(Hennepin County Sheriff)

Kim Potter, a former police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, made her first appearance in court on Thursday, following days of protests over her fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

She’s facing manslaughter charges after killing Mr Wright, an unarmed, 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop over the weekend, where authorities say she mistakenly fired her gun thinking it was her Taser.

