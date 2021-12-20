Kim Potter trial: Prosecutor says ‘carrying a badge and a gun is not a licence to kill’ in closing arguments

Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge delivers the state’s closing arguments (Washington Post )

Prosecutors told the court that police officers do not have “a licence to kill” during closing statements in the trial of Kim Potter for the shooting death of Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

“Carrying a badge and a gun is not a licence to kill,” assistant attorney general Erin Eldridge told the jury in Hennepin County Courthouse in Minnesota on Monday morning.

“You don’t get to shoot someone when things don’t go according to plan.”

Closing arguments began on Monday morning in the trial of the police officer charged with two counts of manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Mr Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.

The prosecutor told jurors that Mr Wright’s death had been “avoidable” and was the result of a “colossal screw-up” and a “blunder of epic proportions” by the veteran Brooklyn Center police officer of 26 years.

“She used deadly force, she put a bullet through his heart, she killed him,” she said.

Ms Eldridge played slowed-down footage of the incident from the bodyworn cameras of Ms Potter and Sergeant Mychal Johnson to show how the defendant put “four people in harm’s way” when she opened fire on the father-of-one.

As well as Mr Wright, who was killed by the fatal shot, the prosecutor said Ms Potter also endangered his girlfriend Alayna Albrecht-Payton and her fellow officers Sergeant Johnson and Officer Anthony Lucky.

Ms Albrecht-Payton was sitting in the passenger seat of the car when Ms Potter fired one shot into the open driver door at Mr Wright, Sergeant Johnson was leaning in to the open passenger side door and Officer Anthony Luckey’s face was close to the open driver side door.

Ms Eldridge showed that Officer Luckey was so close to Ms Potter’s firearem that the gun cartridge struck him in the face after she discharged the weapon.

Ms Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot and killed Mr Wright.

Body-camera footage played at the trial shows Ms Potter shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing one fatal shot which struck Mr Wright in the chest.

The 49-year-old is charged with first degree and second degree manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

The defence rested its case on Friday after Ms Potter took the stand where she broke down in tears multiple times and apologised for killing Mr Wright.