Kim Reeder responds: Elect a professional with the right type of knowledge. | Opinion

I’m running for Auditor because I am exceptionally qualified for the job and care deeply about Kentucky. These aren’t just empty political words, they summarize my background and the choices I’ve made. Despite being raised in a poor family in Rowan County, I earned a world-class education. I spent nearly 20 years building a successful career as a tax lawyer, working my way up to partner at some of the largest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the world. In 2011, I was recognized as a top ten tax lawyer in the country.

In 2014, I moved back to Morehead because my mom was dying. After she died, I could have easily gone back to working in a job where I was paid four times the Auditor’s salary. I didn’t do that. I stayed in Morehead to teach because I wanted to serve my community and my commonwealth. That’s why I’m running for Auditor. I want to use my impressive professional skills to serve all Kentuckians.

Relying on “intricate knowledge of state government” as a reason for endorsement sent a clear message to outsiders like me entering politics: what counts isn’t your on-point capabilities, your generous motivations, or the quality of your ideas. What counts is who you know in Frankfort. Perhaps this wasn’t your intent, it’s the message nevertheless.

I respectfully ask all voters who want an independent Auditor who isn’t beholden to any political insiders to vote for me on Nov. 7.

Kim Reeder is the Democratic candidate for Kentucky State Auditor.