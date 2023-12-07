Kim Reynolds' book-banning law cannot stand. The Supreme Court settled it in Tinker.

Iowa’s Senate File 496, which restricts materials in school libraries and other freedoms, is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court of the United States essentially said so in 1969!

Its Tinker v. Des Moines Independent School District decision declared that “It can hardly be argued that either students or teachers shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

The Register’s Nov. 29 story “New education law draws student lawsuit” reports a free speech challenge to Senate File 496. The law effectively prohibits teaching about sexually transmitted disease, and prohibits age-inappropriate use of “any material with descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.”

No definition of age-appropriateness is provided, leaving schools to interpret this vague standard on their own. Heavy penalties can be imposed if teachers or administrators guess wrongly. And having to guess at all is the way a law can be unconstitutionally vague.

Justice Abe Fortas’ majority opinion in Tinker made clear that prior restraint on the content of expression by schools is unconstitutional if it stems from a “mere desire to avoid the discomfort and unpleasantness that always accompany an unpopular viewpoint.” Citing long-standing precedent, Fortas said that students wearing protest armbands in Des Moines’ North and Roosevelt high schools, among others, had not “materially and substantially interfere(d) with the requirements of appropriate discipline in the operation of the school” and that neither had school leaders shown how the prohibited expression would “substantially interfere with the work of the school or impinge upon the rights of other students.”

Fortas went on to cite an opinion by Justice William Brennan in an earlier decision: “The vigilant protection of constitutional freedoms is nowhere more vital than in the community of American schools. The classroom is peculiarly the 'marketplace of ideas.' The Nation's future depends upon leaders trained through wide exposure to that robust exchange of ideas which discovers truth 'out of a multitude of tongues, (rather) than through any kind of authoritative selection.'"

Senate File 496 is a weasel-worded law that appears intended to stifle points of view and to censor information that some lawmakers don’t want kids to have. They make no showing that these points of view or the content of prohibited materials would “materially and substantially interfere with the requirements of appropriate discipline in the operation of the school” or somehow diminish anyone’s access to educational opportunity.

More: Largest US publisher, bestselling authors sue over Iowa law banning K-12 books with sex acts

Why do Iowa legislators fear Brennan’s “wide exposure to that robust exchange of ideas which discovers truth 'out of a multitude of tongues'?” Our schools and communities (both real and virtual) are full of ideas to which kids of all ages are exposed. Best to help them know, understand, and evaluate all sides in a supervised and professional classroom or library.

This silly statute will go down as a misguided and unconstitutional effort to bury an inconvenient set of truths. It will also be a memorial to the small-minded and mean-spirited governor and legislators who must never have read the Tinker decision in which the Supreme Court lectured Iowa officials about First Amendment freedoms.

David W. Leslie

David W. Leslie of West Des Moines is chancellor professor of education emeritus at the College of William and Mary.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Tinker v. Des Moines means Iowa censorship law must fall