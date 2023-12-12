Kim Reynolds calls Iowa Capitol satanic display 'objectionable,' encourages Iowans to pray

Gov. Kim Reynolds is encouraging Iowans to pray over the Capitol building in response to a satanic display set up in the rotunda, which she called "absolutely objectionable."

"Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable," Reynolds, a Republican, said in a statement Tuesday. "In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display ― the true reason for the season."

The Satanic Temple of Iowa received permission to erect an altar on the first floor of the Capitol building, alongside other more traditional nativity displays that groups can apply to set up in the building each year.

The satanic display includes what are described online as the "seven fundamental tenets" of Satanism, including the statement that "the freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend."

Completing the display are the temple's seal, electric candles and a caped figure representing the pagan idol Baphomet, holding a ribbon-bedecked pentangle and topped with a gilded ram's head.

The display has sparked outrage from Republican lawmakers. State Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg, called it unconstitutional and called for it to be taken down.

Satanic Temple of Iowa display at the Iowa State Capitol.

Others, like Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton, said the display is objectionable but said "I don't want the state evaluating and making determinations about religions. I am guided by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution."

Reynolds' statement calls on Iowans to recognize the Christian nativity scene that has been put on display at the Capitol, calling it "the true reason for the season."

