Kim Reynolds' lead widens over Deidre DeJear in governor’s race, Iowa Poll shows

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear by 17 percentage points with less than four months until November’s election.

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds 48% of likely midterm voters support Reynolds versus 31% who support DeJear. Five percent support Libertarian Rick Stewart.

Another 5% say they would vote for someone else, while 2% say they would not vote, and 9% say they are not sure.

The poll, which is the first since Reynolds officially announced her candidacy March 9, shows her with more than double the lead she enjoyed in an Iowa Poll conducted Feb. 28-March 2. That poll, which did not include an option to choose Stewart or “someone else," showed the two candidates separated by only 8 percentage points: Reynolds received 51% versus DeJear’s 43%.

Reynolds’ share of the vote drops by 3 percentage points in the new poll, while DeJear’s drops by 12.

Stewart receives 5% of the Democratic vote and 10% of the independent vote in the poll. He receives only 1% of the Republican vote.

Reynolds also has stronger support from within her own party. She has the backing of 91% of Republican voters, while DeJear has the backing of 78% of Democrats — fewer than Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken, who receives 88% support among Democrats in the poll.

Reynolds additionally leads DeJear among no-party voters by a 37% to 28% margin.

But the poll also shows a rise in likely voters who say they aren’t sure which candidate they would vote for — increasing from 5% in the previous poll to 9%.

“This race still has some fluidity in it,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll.

Selzer & Co. conducted the poll of 811 Iowa adults, which includes 597 likely voters. Questions based on all Iowans have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, while those based on the sample of likely voters have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Reynolds’ job approval rating back above 50%

Reynolds succeeded former Gov. Terry Branstad as governor in May 2017 and was elected to her first full term in 2018. The poll comes as she has amassed a significant financial advantage to DeJear. As of the end of the May 14 campaign finance reporting period, Reynolds had 13 times more cash on hand than DeJear — reporting nearly $5 million to DeJear’s approximately $380,000. A new round of fundraising reports will publish this week.

In addition to leading in the governor’s race, the poll found Reynolds’ approval rating is back up. Overall, 52% of Iowans approve of the way she is handling her job, and 44% disapprove. In March, just 49% of Iowans approved of the job she was doing.

Poll respondent Karla Kelly, a 45-year-old day care provider from Ossian who's an independent, said she voted for Reynolds in 2018 and plans to vote for her again this year. Kelly said she feels like day care providers are “finally getting acknowledged” and credited some of Reynolds’ child care initiatives. And, she said, she believes Reynolds has led well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like she handled COVID very well by thinking of everyone,” she said.

But poll respondent Ed Deuhr, a Democrat and a 66-year-old retired truck driver who lives in Shell Rock, said he doesn't approve of Reynolds' politics and is currently considering “anybody but” her in the race. He's among 5% of Democrats who plan to vote but say they’re not sure who they'll vote for.

While he said it’s unlikely he’d vote third party, he’s not ready to commit to voting for DeJear until he learns more about her.

“It’s a ways off. I’m still trying to decide,” he said. “I really don’t know enough about her one way or another.”

Overall, 88% of Republicans approve of Reynolds’ job performance while only 10% of Democrats approve. Independents are nearly evenly split, with 46% approving and 47% disapproving.

DeJear has some pockets of strength among likely voters. She leads among those under 35, 35% to 34%; those with no religious affiliation, 45% to 19%; union households, 42% to 33%; those who live in cities, 40% to 35%; and those who live in the suburbs, 39% to 38%. But aside from city dwellers, those are relatively small groups.

Among groups of likely voters where Reynolds racks up her greatest margins: men, 56% to 25%; those ages 35 to 54, 51% to 27%; those without college degrees, 53% to 24%; Protestants, 58% to 26%; evangelicals, 75% to 16%; those who live in towns, 54% to 24%; those who live in rural areas, 66% to 23%; and those who live in the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, centered in northwest Iowa, 53% to 20%.

More Iowans think state is on ‘wrong track’ than in ‘right direction’

While Reynolds’ job rating has improved, more Iowans say the state is headed on the wrong track than in the right direction, the poll found. Forty-six percent of Iowans say the state is headed down the wrong track versus 42% who believe it’s headed in the right direction — the first time the metric has been underwater since September of 2020.

More than three-fourths of Republicans, 76%, say things are on the right track, versus just 10% of Democrats and 33% of independents.

Poll respondent Allison Griffin, an independent and a 25-year-old middle school teacher from Johnston, said she's dissatisfied with Reynolds’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her push in court to reinstate a previously blocked state law that could ban abortions as early as six weeks, with some exceptions.

Griffin plans to vote for DeJear in the fall, saying she represents her values on issues like abortion rights.

“I feel like there's a huge generational shift that’s going to happen in the upcoming elections this year and the next two years, where a lot of young people’s opinions and beliefs are going to finally be considered as a priority in our country,” she said. “And I feel like her platform aligns with a lot of those beliefs that I have.”

Respondent David Speidel, a Republican and a 72-year-old water well contractor from Vinton, said he disagrees with Reynolds on her push to limit abortions but largely agrees with her on economic issues, including her decision to reduce the number of weeks Iowans can receive unemployment benefits.

Speidel said that he believes the state is on the right track and that he plans to vote for Reynolds.

“I don’t agree with that Roe v. Wade decision at all, so I’m kind of frustrated with her and Republicans on that end,” he said. “But as far as the economy goes and gun rights, I think she's done a good job.”

