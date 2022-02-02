Kim Reynolds says she’s ready to negotiate with Iowa Republican lawmakers on tax cuts

Everything is on the table when it comes to negotiations with Republican lawmakers on tax cuts this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

Her comments came as she and leaders in the Iowa House and Senate — all Republicans — have introduced three different plans to steeply cut income taxes. They share the broad goal of reducing individual income taxes and exempting retirement income from taxation, but they differ on some important details, including whether to cut the corporate income tax.

“I’ve made the commitment: We’re going to look at all three bills, and we’re going to sit down and see where we end up,” Reynolds told reporters during a news conference in Des Moines. “I just believe we’re going to end up in a good place.”

Reynolds spoke Wednesday at LBS, an employee-owned bookbinding and packaging company. Meanwhile, House and Senate leaders have begun to move their own legislation forward.

The public also got its first opportunity to weigh in on the plans at a pair of subcommittee meetings Tuesday afternoon, where a wide range of business associations, conservation advocates and other groups attended to share a mix of support and concern. Conservation proponents want lawmakers to finally put money into a voter-approved natural resources and outdoor recreation trust fund.

Democrats have criticized all three proposals as benefiting primarily wealthy Iowans and corporations and said they plan to release their own tax plan in the coming days.

“Iowa’s working families certainly have been left behind by tax policies that have primarily benefited Iowa’s wealthy citizens and corporations,” Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said Tuesday.

Reynolds said she plans to speak with Republican leadership and work through their differences but provided few hints of how those discussions would go, saying she doesn’t want to negotiate through the media. She instead pointed to her work to introduce a compromise on tax cuts during the 2021 session, when differing ideas on taxes kept the Legislature working overtime.

“The fact that I have our bill, a bill in the House which is a big chunk of my bill, and the bill in the Senate — that tells me and tells Iowans, I hope, that we are going to get something done this year,” she said.

How do the three tax cut plans differ?

All three plans would lower the individual income tax rate and exempt retirement income from state taxes. But the Senate also would shift statewide sales tax revenue to fund water quality projects. And the plans differ on how to adjust the tax rates for corporations — or whether to touch those rates at all.

Reynolds’ plan and the House plan would each gradually reduce the individual income tax to a flat rate of 4% by 2026. The Senate plan would go further — reducing the rate to 3.6% by 2027 and introducing a mechanism to use state budget surpluses to gradually zero it out it completely.

Reynolds’ proposal would also reduce the top two corporate tax rates, but the cuts would depend on how much revenue the state takes in from businesses. The corporate tax rate could eventually become 5.5% across the board, down from a 9.8% top rate under current law.

Senate Republicans would lower the top corporate tax rate to 7.8% but would also eliminate several of the tax credits that corporations receive. It’s a result they say will come out revenue neutral. House Republicans’ proposal would not affect the corporate income tax rate. Leaders have said they’re skeptical about tackling corporate rates and prefer to start by cutting individual income taxes.

Reynolds said Wednesday she’s open to discussing modifications to corporate tax credits this legislative session and wants to do a more holistic review of credits later this year.

Legislative proposals receive a mix of support, concern

Interest groups packed into meeting rooms Tuesday night as House and Senate lawmakers held separate hearings on their proposals. In both meetings, many conservation and business groups said they favor additional funding for water quality and recreation.

Dan Cohen, director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board, spoke to House lawmakers, asking them to join the Senate by putting money into the state’s natural resources and outdoor recreation trust fund. Voters added the trust fund to the state constitution in 2010, but lawmakers have never put money in the fund, which must be filled by raising the sales tax.

“This long-awaited funding of the constitutional provisions for the trust fund would revitalize rural Iowa by bringing in more investments into parks and waters, natural areas, all the things that attract people to our communities,” Cohen said. “It also would retain workers and workforce, and companies, frankly.”

Some representatives of local governments also said they take pause at the idea of changing the structure of how local option sales tax funding works in the state.

Lucas Beenken, a lobbyist with the Iowa State Association of Counties, said some members support the Senate’s plan for outdoor recreation funding but are nervous about another change after Iowa lawmakers decided last session to begin phasing out the “backfill” payments the state makes to local governments each year to offset sweeping commercial property tax cuts passed in 2013.

Democrats and some groups said they oppose how the proposals would provide more of a reduction in taxes to higher wage earners, who currently have a higher income tax rate, than lower earners.

“We want to make sure that working-class Iowans are getting these tax breaks and not wealthy corporations,” said Peter Hird, secretary-treasurer with the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

