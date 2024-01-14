Kim Reynolds still off-key on major issues, but hits some right notes

Gov. Kim Reynolds noted Tuesday that she was delivering her seventh Condition of the State address. In the previous six, the tune she played was usually discordant, appealing to small segments of Iowans rather than trying to harmonize a message that would serve the entire state.

This week, while dissonance was still plentiful, the governor hit more of the right notes. Perhaps the 2024 legislative session can bring collective victories more often, instead of the harmful, culture-war-driven policies that have defined much of this era of all-Republican rule in the state.

The good: Higher teacher salaries

Some of Reynolds’ better proposals echo ideas that Democrats in the minority have voiced for years to little immediate effect. That said, if Reynolds needs to say, “Glad I thought of it!,” the credit is not important.

The governor revealed a plan to spend almost $100 million to increase starting teacher salaries by about 50%, to $50,000 annually, with teachers guaranteed to make at least $62,000 after 12 years. This is by far the most inspired use she's proposed for the billions of dollars in excess revenue the state has taken in for several years.

As everybody knows, salary is an important component of attracting and retaining talent in any field. A livable wage for educators will help with stability and recruitment.

It would have been preferable if the Legislature and governor had increased direct state aid more generously (or just in line with inflation) over the past eight years and trusted local districts to make choices about exactly how to invest in teachers, other employees and other resources. Still, higher minimum salaries would be a big step in the right direction.

The good: 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage

Iowa has been among the slowest states to make low-income women’s Medicaid coverage last longer after the conclusion of pregnancy. Under current law, that coverage lasts just 60 days.

Reynolds proposes extending that to 12 months, a step that all but two other states had already set in motion. The governor also mentioned an income cap; the final legislation should omit any restriction beyond the existing rules for receiving Medicaid coverage.

To be determined: AEA overhaul

In keeping with the Reynolds administration’s steady work to remove independence in government in favor of direct control by the governor, Tuesday’s address brought more clarity to a proposal to heavily revamp Iowa’s nine Area Education Agencies.

Reynolds pledged that there will be no decline in the services the AEAs provide to students with disabilities. But that work will become essentially the sole focus of the agencies, which will be managed directly by the Department of Education.

“AEAs have grown well beyond their core mission of helping students with disabilities, creating top-heavy organizations with high administrative expenses,” Reynolds said.

Support for school staff, professional training and other functions would move out of the AEAs. And funding would be sent to school districts instead of AEAs, meaning the schools could more easily provide services in-house or obtain them elsewhere if they chose.

It's true that changing times often require changing approaches. The legislation was just introduced Wednesday, and the text will deserve careful scrutiny, as will the effects on AEAs’ current services after any changes to the law are enacted.

To be determined: New behavioral health districts

Reynolds also proposed consolidating the state's system of regional divisions that provide care for mental health and substance abuse.

This is an area where more change is clearly necessary; previous overhauls of mental health services in particular have not yet resolved too-long waiting lists and other barriers to accessibility. But the mechanics of this new proposal should reflect hard data and lessons learned about the connections between bureaucratic structure, cost and timely, effective delivery of care.

The bad: No inclination to talk about guns

The start of Tuesday’s address was inauspicious: After greeting the audience, Reynolds erred just four words in, when she labeled the deadly mass shooting at Perry High School on Jan. 4 as “unthinkable.” Even as a rhetorical device, that assertion belies decades of carnage at American schools, including three murders at and near Des Moines schools in the past two years.

Not enough is publicly known yet about what happened in Perry to craft a legislative response specific to those circumstances. But Reynolds did not suggest even general concern about minors like the 17-year-old shooter in Perry obtaining weapons.

When responses to Perry are debated, the governor and lawmakers of both parties should not reflexively rule out any potential remedy.

The bad: Cutting taxes over solving problems

As Republicans had telegraphed before the address, Reynolds closed with yet another plan to slash income taxes. The best that can be said of this plan is that lower-income Iowans would at least see some benefit right away if Reynolds’ proposal is enacted, instead of having to wait years for any change in their bills, as Republicans ensured in their 2022 tax overhaul.

The governor’s headline was a flat 3.5% income tax rate. The editorial board fundamentally disagrees with the GOP that the flat rate is a more just system than a progressive income tax, with higher-income people paying a higher rate.

More: Editorial: What is the Republicans' vision for Iowa beyond lower taxes?

Some Republicans talk about abolishing the income tax entirely. Caution is in order – Republican analysts’ projections of robust state revenue even with lower taxes should be scrutinized with skepticism. And while a perpetually smaller state budget might tickle limited-government advocates, it ignores unmet needs throughout a state with filthy waterways and record-setting food insecurity.

What comes next

With refinement, many of these ideas can make for a legislative session that’s beneficial to all Iowans, not just some. With that in mind as they refine these proposals, Reynolds and Republicans can better strike the right notes for Iowans.

Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register’s editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

