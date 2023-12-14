Kim Reynolds wrongly elevates Christianity above any other belief

Iowans are a people who value our freedoms. There are many freedoms protected by the Constitution, but two that are perhaps the most cherished are that of religious freedom and freedom of speech.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has a responsibility and a role to protect every freedom guaranteed for all people — regardless of her personal opinion. As an elected official, she took an oath to protect those freedoms for every person. Rather than upholding that oath, she is playing politics with our religious freedom and our freedom of speech.

In a released statement regarding a Satanic Temple display at the Iowa Capitol, the governor dismissed the freedom of speech of those who placed the display in the people’s house and inserted her own personal beliefs. Additionally, the governor disrespected people of faith who are not Christian. She encouraged “all those of faith” to pray over the Capitol and to further recognize the “nativity scene” and the “reason for the season.”

The governor’s statement is offensive to those who are exercising their right to their beliefs and to display those beliefs in a public space.

The statement is also offensive to "those of faith" who are Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Baha’i, and many other faith traditions. Does Reynolds understand, or not, that she is the governor of all Iowans — including a diversity of Iowans who are not Christian and people of all beliefs?

The founders of this great nation placed the most cherished of our freedoms and our values in the First Amendment to the Constitution. Every elected official holds the solemn duty to protect those freedoms for every person whom they represent. To do less diminishes our freedoms and, in this case, places religious freedom and freedom of speech in peril for every Iowan.

Reynolds may be Christian herself, but, in this democracy grounded in religious freedom, she is not a Christian governor. She should never elevate one belief above all other beliefs. She is accountable to every Iowan — people of many faiths and beliefs.

She took an oath. Reynolds should promise to do better to uphold that oath and to inclusively represent and protect the freedoms of every Iowan, regardless of the political influences to do otherwise.

Connie Ryan

Connie Ryan is executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, which convenes and leads diverse voices to challenge extremism, defend democracy, protect religious freedom, and safeguard the rights of all Iowans.

Learn more at www.interfaithallianceiowa.org.

