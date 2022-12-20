Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:KTC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:KTC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM33m ÷ (RM320m - RM118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.8% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

View our latest analysis for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 37% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

Our Take On Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here