Kim Zolciak-Biermann defends daughter Ariana as DUI arrest details surface: 'She is not guilty'

Reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking out about her daughter's recent DUI arrest.

Ariana Zolciak was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday in Cumming, Georgia, with a police incident report revealing that she denied drinking alcohol but admitted she "smoked a THC vape pen."

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Zolciak-Biermann defended her daughter by resharing a statement from their attorney: "Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender," it began. "When police arrived on the scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case."

According to Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann also claimed her 20-year-old daughter was "not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana."

"Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with the law," Zolciak-Biermann added. "In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."

The daughter of Zolciak-Biermann, an original star on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," was involved in a collision at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 13 on a highway off-ramp, witnessed by a sheriff's deputy.

Upon safely making contact with the drivers who pulled into a local gas station, the deputy reported smelling a "slight oder of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke" but noted that Ariana "denied consuming any alcoholic beverages," according to police.

Ariana stated in the report that "she had smoked a THC vape pen the night before but did not drink."

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a cannabinoid molecule in cannabis and is recognized as the primary psychoactive ingredient that causes marijuana users to feel high.

In the report, the "Don't Be Tardy" star proceeded to tell the officer that she was "20 years old," and when asked if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages, "she stated no."

The deputy said he could "smell the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath," and Ariana responded that it could possibly be "coming from her clothing."

Upon conducting a field sobriety evaluation, the officer observed signs of impairment and a "noticeable sway."

"I asked Ariana to provide a breath sample to the preliminary breath test," the report detailed. "She refused. I determined that Ariana was impaired by alcohol to the extent that she was less safe to drive. I advised her that she was under arrest for DUI and placed her into handcuffs."

The deputy searched her vehicle and "located a black vape pen in her purse" with a cartridge that contained a "brown colored liquid and smelled like marijuana."

Ariana Zolciak, left, denied drinking alcohol and reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer. She is shown at a women's expo with her sister, Brielle, in 2021. Paras Griffin

The evidence was submitted for testing, and she was taken to the Forsyth County Jail where she declined providing a blood test despite previously giving consent.

"Ariana was cited for DUI, Improper/Erratic Lane Change, and Underage Consumption of Alcohol," the report concluded.

In a statement provided by Ariana's lawyer following her arrest on Aug. 13, she "wholly denied" she was "impaired by alcohol" on the morning of the arrest.

"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender," her lawyer, Justin Spizman of Hawkins Spizman, confirmed to Fox News Digital. "When police arrived on-scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI.

"Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol . That was not the case."

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann met while she starred on "Real Housewives of Atlanta." They have since celebrated 11 years of wedded bliss and welcomed four children together. They are pictured in 2016. Paras Griffin

He added: "She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."

She was reportedly charged with three misdemeanors and released on $5,120 bond.

Ariana's former high school boyfriend, Hudson McElroy, was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He also faces charges for allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit.

Zolciak-Biermann previously starred on "RHOA" before finding her future husband, former professional football player Kroy Biermann, thanks to the show and her co-star, Sheree Whitfield.

The couple married in grand fashion with a spinoff show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials, and then received their own family-focused program based on their rowdy antics, "Don't Be Tardy."

Kim and Kroy have since four children together: Kroy Jagger, 10; Kash Kade, 9; and 8-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. He adopted her two daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana.