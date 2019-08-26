Is Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

The CEO of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) is Don Charron. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Don Charron's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Kimball Electronics, Inc. is worth US$344m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$2.5m. (This number is for the twelve months until June 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$679k. We examined companies with market caps from US$200m to US$800m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.9m.

As you can see, Don Charron is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Kimball Electronics, Inc. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Kimball Electronics has changed from year to year.

NasdaqGS:KE CEO Compensation, August 26th 2019 More

Is Kimball Electronics, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years, Kimball Electronics, Inc. has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly, according to a line of best fit. It achieved revenue growth of 10% over the last year.

Unfortunately there is a complete lack of earnings per share improvement, over three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Kimball Electronics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, Kimball Electronics, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Kimball Electronics, Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

And shareholder returns are decent but not great. So we doubt many shareholders would consider the CEO pay to be particularly modest! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Kimball Electronics shares (free trial).

