Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) shareholders have earned a 8.6% CAGR over the last three years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. That's what has happened with the Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) share price. It's up 28% over three years, but that is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 18% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Kimball Electronics was able to grow its EPS at 6.0% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 9% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Kimball Electronics shareholders are down 18% for the year, but the market itself is up 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Kimball Electronics scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

